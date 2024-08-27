Star Wars Mandalorian And Grogu Puts End To Pedro Pascal Return Debate

Pedro Pascal, the actor known for playing Din Djarin in the popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian, will be reprising his role in the upcoming feature film Mandalorian And Grogu. The confirmation was made during Disney’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Entertainment Showcase article.

Pascal became very famous during and after his time on The Mandalorian. He appeared in The Last of Us HBO show and the new Gladiator II movie, among other things. His busy schedule had fueled speculation about his involvement in the movie, with plenty of fans claiming he wouldn’t be in it. The rumors sounded true because physical limitations and scheduling conflicts have occasionally made Pascal rely on body doubles for certain scenes.

Now, as if seeing the back and forth, Disney made sure to confirm Pascal in particular. No other cast confirmations were made, so it seems like this was to put these rumors to bed. It’s clear that confirming the addition of Pascal in the movie would help it.

Director Jon Favreau and producer Dave Filoni offered a special sneak peek of Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian and Grogu, the upcoming Star Wars feature film that will open in theaters on May 22, 2026. Starring Pedro Pascal, directed by Jon Favreau and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Favreau, Filoni, and Ian Bryce, this exciting new adventure in the Mandalorian and Grogu’s journey is currently in production. The Walt Disney Company

So, the steady and clear answer is that Pascal will return in The Mandalorian and Grogu as Din Djarin. Some scenes will probably include a body double for the physical limitations mentioned above, but he will still act in his staring role. The release date is still a few years away, so there’s plenty of time to shoot and bring it together, but keep an eye out for May 22, 2026.

