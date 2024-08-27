Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Disney Entertainment
Category:
Entertainment
Movies & TV

Star Wars Mandalorian And Grogu Puts End To Pedro Pascal Return Debate

Too busy for the armor?
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Aug 27, 2024 11:58 am

Pedro Pascal, the actor known for playing Din Djarin in the popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian, will be reprising his role in the upcoming feature film Mandalorian And Grogu. The confirmation was made during Disney’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Entertainment Showcase article.

Recommended Videos

Pascal became very famous during and after his time on The Mandalorian. He appeared in The Last of Us HBO show and the new Gladiator II movie, among other things. His busy schedule had fueled speculation about his involvement in the movie, with plenty of fans claiming he wouldn’t be in it. The rumors sounded true because physical limitations and scheduling conflicts have occasionally made Pascal rely on body doubles for certain scenes.

the-mandalorian-and-grogu-concept-art-for-movie
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Now, as if seeing the back and forth, Disney made sure to confirm Pascal in particular. No other cast confirmations were made, so it seems like this was to put these rumors to bed. It’s clear that confirming the addition of Pascal in the movie would help it.

Director Jon Favreau and producer Dave Filoni offered a special sneak peek of Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian and Grogu, the upcoming Star Wars feature film that will open in theaters on May 22, 2026. Starring Pedro Pascal, directed by Jon Favreau and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Favreau, Filoni, and Ian Bryce, this exciting new adventure in the Mandalorian and Grogu’s journey is currently in production.

The Walt Disney Company
The-Mandalorian-and-grogu-concept-art-for-season-3
Disney Entertainment

So, the steady and clear answer is that Pascal will return in The Mandalorian and Grogu as Din Djarin. Some scenes will probably include a body double for the physical limitations mentioned above, but he will still act in his staring role. The release date is still a few years away, so there’s plenty of time to shoot and bring it together, but keep an eye out for May 22, 2026.

Reviewed on
Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
Aggy has worked for multiple sites as a writer and editor, and has been a managing editor for sites that have millions of views a month. He's been the Lead of Social Content for a site garnering millions of views a month, and co owns multiple successful social media channels, including a Gaming news TikTok, and a Facebook Fortnite page with over 600k followers. His work includes Dot Esports, Try Hard Guides, PC Invasion, Pro Game Guides, Android Police, N4G, WePC, Sportskeeda, and GFinity Esports. He has also published two games under Tales and is currently working on one with Choice of Games. He has written and illustrated a number of books, including for children, and has a comic under his belt. He writes about many things for Attack of the Fanboy.
twitter linkedin