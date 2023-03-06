Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Seth Rogen Brings the Turtles Back and They Finally Feel Like Real Teenagers

When Seth Rogen announced he was working on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, an animated movie with the popular characters, fans were clearly excited. It’d be incredible to see the characters on the big screen again and by someone who can truly make them fun. The first trailer has just been released, and the hype is even bigger. Seth Rogen brings the turtles back, and they finally feel like real teenagers in Mutant Mayhem.

Mutant Mayhem’s First Trailer is a Blast and Gives Us Actual Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The trailer starts by showing Raphael, Donatello, and Mikey playing real Fruit Ninja and recording themselves while Leo worriedly looks at the mess from behind knowing someone will get hurt. This sets the tone for the trailer and, hopefully, for the whole feature. The previous movies didn’t manage to get the “teenage” vibe, so we relied only on the games of the franchise. Now things seem to be changing.

Besides being funny and showing a bit of action, the trailer also presents the visuals of April O’Neil and Master Splinter. They have great designs that seem to fit well the setting and story. We also get a look at Bebop and Rocksteady, two mutants who seem to be the movie’s villains. They are strong but very stupid, which will definitely be used to create many hilarious jokes.

After Spider-Verse we have been getting many animated movies inspired by its animation style or at least that are praised for their uniqueness and fluidity, like the new Puss in Boots. Mutant Mayhem seems inspired by Spider-Verse while having its own style, and it’s simply amazing. Animated movies keep getting better, and the TMNT movie feels like another step in the right direction. We’re in for a treat.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Release Date

Attention, all TMNT lovers. We’ll be able to see our favorite ninjas in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on August 4, 2023. After hitting the theaters, the turtles will most likely wreak havoc on Paramount Plus, as the distribution company produces the feature.

