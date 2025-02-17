The New York Times Is Using AI In The News Room

The New York Times is starting to use artificial intelligence tools to help with various tasks in its newsroom. This includes tools for editing, summarizing articles, coding, and creating content for social media. They have developed a tool called Echo, specifically designed to summarize articles, briefings, and internal messages.

To ensure AI is used responsibly, the Times has set up editorial guidelines. These rules say that staff can use AI for things like suggesting edits, summarizing information, writing promotional content, and creating quizzes or FAQs. AI can also help come up with questions for interviews. However, there are strict rules against using AI to write or make major changes to articles, bypass paywalls, use copyrighted material without permission, or publish AI-created images or videos without proper labeling.

It’s not clear how much AI-edited material will be included in articles published by the Times. They have emphasized that human oversight is essential, and journalists are responsible for making sure all published content is accurate and trustworthy. Any work that uses AI must be checked by editors and based on fact-checked information.

The staff is getting training to learn how to use these AI tools correctly and understand their limits. These AI tools are introduced during ongoing legal disputes involving The Times, OpenAI, and Microsoft regarding the unauthorized use of Times content for training ChatGPT.

The Times’ use of AI mirrors a larger trend in the media industry, where many are considering integrating AI into their operations to varying degrees—ranging from simple grammar checks to writing full articles. The Times seems to be focusing on using AI as a helpful tool rather than relying on it to create content while still prioritizing human control and journalistic integrity.

Even with all that said, it’s hard to imagine that this won’t go too far. The overreliance on AI may start with the New York Times.

Source: Semafor

