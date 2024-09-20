The Star Wars Lando Movie Finally Got An Update

Donald Glover, known for his portrayal of Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, is set to bring a lighter tone to the Star Wars universe with his upcoming Lando Calrissian movie. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Glover said he wanted to inject more “fun” into the franchise, noting that it can sometimes become overly serious.

Glover’s Lando project has faced a difficult journey since its initial announcement as a Disney+ series in December 2020. Justin Simien, the original showrunner, was reportedly fired, and the project was then transitioned into a movie with Glover and his brother, Stephen, taking over writing duties. Glover believes that Lando’s character, with his “scoundrel” persona, provides a welcome contrast to the seriousness often associated with the Skywalker saga. He wants to emphasize Lando’s relatable qualities, particularly his pursuit of wealth and aversion to conflict. In this way, he can create a more lighthearted and enjoyable experience for Star Wars fans.

Despite the project’s uncertain development history, Glover is enthusiastic about reprising his role as Lando. In previous interviews, he stated that the project is actively being discussed, though he is tight-lipped about specific details. He sees Lando as a charming and “maverick” character, a type he believes is becoming increasingly rare in today’s world.

As a ‘Star Wars’ fan myself, I think it’s important that there needs to be fun being had. It’s very hard to have fun right now. It’s tough because there are very serious things happening and those are the only things that connect us, weirdly.

Donald Glover

While Glover’s recent interview shows that progress is being made, a concrete release date or production timeline has yet to be announced. We’ll have to wait and see if Glover’s take on Lando Calrissian will see the light of day.

