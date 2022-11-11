The Witcher: Blood Origin | Release Date, Full Cast, and More

The Witcher: Blood Origin will release soon on Netflix.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is an upcoming prequel miniseries to The Witcher on Netflix and it appears to have a stellar cast and a fun premise for dark fantasy fans. The original Witcher series on Netflix was so popular that it inspired a massive surge of popularity for the video games and original novels that inspired it. But the release of Blood Origin draws near, and fans might be curious just how soon they’ll get to sink their teeth into this new Witcher lore, and how it ties into the canon.

The Witcher: Blood Origin | Release Date

The Witcher: Blood Origin will release on Netflix on December 25, 2022. It will consist of 4 episodes (down from a previously announced 6) and is a self-contained prequel to tell the story of the first Witcher’s creation. In addition to this story, we also see key events of Witcher lore playing out, with the cataclysmic “Conjunction of the Spheres” that collided realms and mixed creatures from different worlds into others including The Continent.

The series will also depict the Elves before the collapse of their civilization, and takes place 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher. This prequel is not season 3 of the pre-existing series, as we’ll still be getting one more full season of Henry Cavill as Geralt.

The Witcher: Blood Origin | Cast

The Witcher: Blood Origin features a cast of familiar faces and promises some pretty great performances and likely some great fight choreography. The full cast list is below:

Sophia Brown as Éile

Michelle Yeoh as Scian

Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall

Lenny Henry as Chief Druid Balor

Mirren Mack as Merwyn

Nathaniel Curtis as Brian

Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut

Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin

Lizzie Annis as Zacaré

Huw Novelli as Callan “Brother Death”

Francesca Mills as Meldof

Amy Murray as Fenrik

Zach Wyatt as Syndril

Aidan O’Callaghan as Kareg

Karlina Grace-Paseda as Cethlenn

Kim Aldis as Ket

Hebe Beardsall as Catrin

Tomisin Ajani as Captain Olyf

Zachary Hart as Leifur

Minnie Driver as Seanchai

Jordan Whitby as Jaonos

Daniel Boyarsky as Sabadel

Hebe Beardsall and Mark Rowley in undisclosed roles

The series will not be featuring Henry Cavill but will feature some pretty cool characters. Michelle Yeoh’s Scian character is a sword-elf who embarks on a quest to retrieve a sword stolen from her people, and with a martial arts presence like hers, you know there’ll be some exciting sequences. Sophia Brown’s Éile is a member of the Queen’s guard who embarks on a journey to become a traveling musician. Laurence O’Fuarain is a man from a warrior clan out for vengeance. The world rendered in Blood Origin teases conflict, bloody combat, and some hugely important events in Witcher lore.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022