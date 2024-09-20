Image Credit: Bethesda
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Reportedly In Talks For Non-Sony Movies

We would like more Holland please!
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Sep 20, 2024 11:46 am

Several reports indicate that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are nearing a deal to significantly expand Tom Holland’s presence within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While fans eagerly await the fourth installment of his solo Spider-Man franchise, Holland’s iconic web-slinger may make its way into more MCU properties.

Insider Daniel Richtman recently shared on Patreon that sources have revealed ongoing negotiations between Sony and Marvel. These discussions center around a deal that would let Holland reprise his role as Spider-Man in multiple MCU movies beyond his standalone films. This echoes his earlier appearances in ensemble projects like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

The reported deal also outlines a significant shift in creative control. It suggests that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige would oversee all of Holland’s solo Spider-Man movies. This news is likely to reassure fans who worried that Sony might exert more significant creative influence over future Spider-Man films after the conclusion of Jon Watts’ trilogy. It also signals a continued collaborative relationship between the two studios, which would make sure Holland’s Spider-Man remains an integral part of the broader MCU narrative.

Tom-Holland-Spider-Man-armor
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

There are two upcoming Avengers films that Spider-Man will likely be in, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Holland’s Spider-Man could play a key role in the next phase of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The MCU has already bid farewell to some major characters, leaving room for new heroes to enter the spotlight. With his established popularity and connection to the audience, Holland’s Peter Parker seems like a prime candidate to fill that void.

Another possibility is the rumored Young Avengers project. The MCU has introduced several subtly young heroes, like Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel, Cassie Lang, and more, and Holland’s Spider-Man could naturally assume a leadership role for this team. However, with the Young Avengers still unconfirmed, Spider-Man’s most likely next appearance will be in Spider-Man 4 and the next Marvel team-up movies.

The report is barren, so we’re picking at straws, but the idea of seeing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man integrated more deeply into the MCU is exciting to think about.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
