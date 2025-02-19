UNLV College Football OL Cause of Death Revealed

Ben Christman, a former college football player, passed away on February 11, 2025, just a day before turning 22. His family said he died from natural causes. Christman’s college football journey included time at several schools. He started at Ohio State University, where he was a four-star recruit, played for two seasons, and appeared in one game.

Recommended Videos

After that, he transferred to the University of Kentucky and played for two more seasons before moving on to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), where he had two years of eligibility left.

In his obituary, Christman was remembered as a strong and determined athlete with a strong presence. He had recently joined the UNLV Rebels football team and made a positive impression on his teammates and coaches in just a month. UNLV head coach Dan Mullen expressed sadness over his passing and noted that Christman had been chosen for the team’s Leadership Committee, showing the respect he earned from his peers.

Ben Christman X/Twitter

His obituary read, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Ben Paul Christman. Ben passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 11, 2025, from natural causes… A standout player on the field, he was known for his strength, determination, and larger than life presence, earning him the affectionate nickname ‘Big Ben.” Christman died one day shy of his 22nd birthday.

Christman’s death is a tragic reminder for the UNLV football team, as he was the second player to die in two years; former player Ryan Keeler passed away in February 2023 due to heart issues. The detailed reasons for Christman’s death were not shared, except for the family’s statement about it being natural causes. He was described as a hardworking and positive person both on and off the field, with dreams of playing football at a high level.

Keeler was found unresponsive in his apartment in Las Vegas at the time, and the Clark Co. (Nev.) Coroner’s Office said the player died of cardiac dysrhythmia.

His loss is deeply felt by his family, friends, former teams, and the UNLV community. This situation has raised questions about the health and well-being of young athletes. Further information about the specifics of his death has not been released.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy