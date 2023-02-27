Was Ellie Gay in The Last of Us on PlayStation?

Image: Liane Hentscher/HBO

The Last of Us on HBO is the hottest new drama around, a landmark achievement in video game adaptations brought to TV and streaming. It features strong performances from its lead and supporting cast, as well as thorough dedication to the source material while taking appropriate liberties. But one question viewers may have is about Ellie, and the revelation of her being gay in the latest episode of The Last of Us: Was this the case with the original PlayStation release?

Was Ellie Gay in the Original The Last of Us Game on PlayStation Before the TV Show?

Yes, Ellie was revealed to be gay in The Last of Us, specifically in the “Left Behind” DLC released on February 14, 2014. While the original game didn’t have this reference, it’s pivotal to her character while remaining an iconic representation moment for the LGBT community. It was even discussed in The Last of Us: Left Behind – Podcast Beyond that not only was this written deliberately and clearly, but the actors portraying the characters in the game demonstrated the chemistry extremely well.

What Does This Revelation About Ellie Do for the TLOU Show After Episode 7?

Aside from Ellie hesitantly avoiding questions in episode 1 of The Last of Us on HBO, this factors into how she grows as the season comes to a close. More importantly, it affects how she will grow into the protagonist of The Last of Us Part 2, upgrading from her deuteragonist role in the first game and show. It will result in her finding love beyond the tragic events of her past, and some complicated relationship matters that ensue.

The romantic bond she built with a trusted friend and confidant, however brief, pushes her to invest emotionally in those she wishes to see safe, unharmed, and uninfected, Joel included. Most importantly, it’s an opportunity for her to be unabashedly herself in a world that’s too busy surviving to be intolerant of one another’s sexuality.

Much like for Frank and Bill, while this world may come to calamitous ruin, love can still bloom.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023