Helyeh Doutaghi, who became part of Yale Law School in 2023 as the deputy director of a program focused on law and political economy, has been placed on administrative leave and is no longer allowed on the university campus. This decision comes after allegations surfaced about her connections to groups that are under U.S. sanctions.

According to Yale Daily News, the university’s move is tied to reports suggesting Doutaghi has links to Samidoun, a pro-Palestinian group that the U.S. Treasury Department labeled last year as a “sham charity” supporting a terrorist organization.

Dr. Doutaghi, an activist recognized for her support of pro-Palestinian causes and her role at Yale, was notified last week about her suspension. She was also instructed not to publicly associate herself with the university, where she also worked as an associate research scholar.

The university’s decision seems to be a reaction to a recent article published by a news outlet that uses artificial intelligence in part of its operations. This article accused Doutaghi of being part of a terrorist group and pointed to her involvement in events organized by Samidoun.

The claims against Doutaghi bring attention to the increasing scrutiny faced by academics and activists involved in Palestinian advocacy, especially as tensions in the region have escalated. Some experts believe this situation reflects wider cultural and political divides in the U.S., particularly around debates over free speech and the boundaries of academic freedom.

“We take these allegations extremely seriously and immediately opened an investigation into the matter to ascertain the facts,” the Law School spokesperson wrote to the News.

Yale’s decision has sparked conversations not only about Doutaghi’s future but also about the broader impact on academic discussions concerning international issues. Critics of the university’s action argue that it threatens academic freedom and could discourage activism on controversial political topics within academic environments.

Source: Yale Daily News, New York Times, USDT

