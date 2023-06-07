What Streaming Service is Across the Spider-Verse On?

Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is quickly becoming one of 2023’s most successful films, amassing critical acclaim from fans and critics while grossing over one hundred million dollars over its opening weekend. The incredibly positive reception that Across the Spider-Verse is receiving from fans who saw it in theaters has left those who prefer to stream their movies from home wondering how they’ll be able to watch it when it comes to streaming. Here’s what streaming service Across the Spider-Verse will be on.

Can you Stream Across the Spider-Verse Right Now?

Sadly, no. As of right the moment, Across the Spider-Verse isn’t available on any streaming service. However, it’s only a matter of time before the movie becomes available through digital outlets. Given the recent increase in the time it takes for films to go from theaters to streaming services and finally to digital and physical releases, we’ll probably have to wait at least a month for Across the Spider-Verse to become available for legal streaming.

What Streaming Service Will Across the Spider-Verse Be One?

In late 2021, Sony Pictures Entertainment secured a deal with Netflix and The Walt Disney Company that ensures that Across-the Spider-Verse will be available on both Netflix and Disney+. Once its theatrical run winds down, Across the Spider-Verse will be a Netflix exclusive for around eighteen months. After this exclusivity period expires, Across the Spider-Verse will become available for Disney+ and Hulu.

Netflix, Diseny+, and Hulu aren’t the only streaming services that Across the Spide-Verse will be on. As of June 5th, Across the Spider-Verse is available for pre-order on Amazon Video for $19.99. Since most theatrical runs last about forty-five days, Amazon subscribers will probably have to wait at least that long until they can stream Across the Spider-Verse.

What Streaming Service is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

FoFortunaly for all of us Spider-Verse fans, Across the Spider-Verse‘s prequel, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is available for streaming. While Into the Spider-Verse was originally exclusive to Starz and FX, it has since migrated to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Prime Video. With all of these options, fans can look back on Miles Morales’ first multiversal adventure as they wait for Across the Spider-Verse to become available for streaming

- This article was updated on June 6th, 2023