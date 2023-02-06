When Does The Last of Us Episode 5 Air?

Image: Sony Pictures Television

The Last of Us on HBO is rapidly becoming event television, a water-cooler conversation topic every week after it airs, but it isn’t immune to being overshadowed by other events. Despite the show encountering strong viewership growth between episodes, which isn’t always a given after a blockbuster premiere, even The Last of Us episode 5 still can’t hold up against Super Bowl Sunday. This has fans wondering when The Last of Us episode 5 will air.

When Will You Be Able to Watch The Last of Us Episode 5?

The Last of Us episode 5 will air on February 10, 2023, at 6:00 PM PT / 9:00 PM ET. This is 2 days earlier than usual due to competition with the Super Bowl, the most-viewed televised event of pretty much any given year since its inception in American TV history. It’s understandable for even hit series like these to change time slots for exceptional circumstances like these but many American viewers will be grateful not to need to choose between the two. Whether you’re a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles, or anything not infected with Cordyceps, you won’t have to miss this episode.

What is Next for Episode 5 of The Last of Us?

Joel and Ellie thought they had found safety in that apartment building, only to be confronted in their sleep by Henry and Sam. They’re hiding out in Kansas City, Missouri, a place absent of FEDRA control thanks to the efforts of Kathleen and her revolutionaries. Joel and Ellie will have to persuade Henry and Sam to let them live, and with Kathleen on their tails, it’s likely to be a tense cooperation. A sinkhole has opened up in the city, with possible instances of CBI-infected swarms in the future. Whether it’s episode 5 or 6, the body count will soon likely see a big boost.

The Last of Us premiered on January 15, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max, and will air weekly every Sunday. International viewers can catch this series on Sky Atlantic and Crave.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023