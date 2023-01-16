Who is FEDRA in The Last of Us

Image: Sony Pictures Television

The Last of Us on HBO is at times a thrilling drama and at others a horror series. The show centers on Joel and Ellie, a pair of survivors on a run together in a bid to stay alive and find a cure for the Cordyceps Brain Infection (CBI) ravaging the United States. Despite society collapsing to this devastating pandemic, various factions have cropped up in an attempt to seize the territory for the sake of preserving order. FEDRA is one such faction frequently mentioned, but their role in The Last of Us might be unclear to some.

Which Group is FEDRA in The Last of Us?

The Federal Disaster Response Agency, also known as FEDRA, is a US government organization that joined with military forces to occupy Quarantine Zones (QZs) across America in The Last of Us. They are an antagonistic organization in the show, showing brutal methods to maintain order, employing strict curfews, fighting off rebellions, and publicly executing offenders.

As a government entity, FEDRA is among the most well-armed organizations in The Last of Us, with their rule a terrifying obstacle for Joel and Ellie.

Are FEDRA Members the Good Guys or the Bad Guys?

FEDRA is the most powerful authoritarian presence of the post-apocalyptic United States, declaring martial law and leaving no quarter for insurgents or lawbreakers. When encountering individuals from the outside who have been potentially exposed to CBI, they’ve shown a darkly efficient dedication to exterminating even children and burning their corpses. In terms of good or bad, FEDRA is hardly going to stand as a moral authority, preserving order and security above all else, even human life or a better future.

The Last of Us premiered on January 15, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max, and will air weekly every Sunday. International viewers can catch this series on Sky Atlantic and Crave.

- This article was updated on January 16th, 2023