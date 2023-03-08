When is the Attack on Titan Finale? – Season 4, Part 4 Release Dates

Image: Crunchyroll

With the release of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3, the popular anime series gets one step closer to its conclusion. The special amassed great reviews, like a 9.21 score on MyAnimeList and a 9.7 on IMDB. With such an incredible episode, fans are dying to see the next part of the story; however, unlike usual, the anime isn’t airing weekly. So when is the Attack on Titan Finale? Here’s everything we know about the Season 4, Part 4 release dates.

When Will the Attack on Titan Finale Air?

After so many “final seasons,” the Attack on Titan Finale is finally upon us. Many people thought it’d be a full-fledged season with 12 to 24 episodes, which generated a lot of memes and reactions, but it’s only going to be a special episode. Although we don’t have an exact date yet, a recent teaser announced it’s going to be released in Fall 2023. We know many fans are glad we won’t need to wait another year for it.

People think it’s most likely going to be released in October 2023. Considering the series’ popularity, more news will come up soon. While you wait for the finale, you can watch Attack on Titan Season 4, Part 3 and the previous seasons on Crunchyroll, the same streaming that’ll distribute the conclusion.

Related: When is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 English Dub Release Date?

What Will the Attack on Titan Finale be About?

As the story still has many mysteries to be solved and lore to be explored, the finale will focus on the Survey Corps’ final attempt to stop the rumbling while going deeper into Eren’s plan and motives. Mikasa, Armin, and the others plead for Eren to stop, but he declares they’ll need to kill him if they want that to happen, which makes even more questions arise.

Will Eren die during the Attack on Titan Finale, or will his friends be able to save him and the rest of the world? Also, a few things related to Ymir’s past, the titan’s powers, and the future of Paradis will be further explored. It’s time to finally get all the answers we want.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023