Among the many upcoming and highly anticipated anime releases, Genshin Impact‘s anime adaptation, part of a long-term project and partnership between HoYoverse and ufotable, can be considered one of the biggest, together with both the new seasons of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Jujutsu Kaisen and the possible second season of Chainsaw Man. But when will the Genshin Impact anime be released? With that said, in order to make sure you are ready for the release of the upcoming series, here’s everything we know regarding the release date of the Genshin Impact anime.

When Will the Genshin Impact Anime be Released? | Genshin Impact Anime Release Date

Unfortunately for all who cannot wait to watch it, ever since its announcement during the Special Program focused on the game’s version 3.1 “King Deshret and the Three Magi”, no major info was revealed regarding the Genshin Impact anime and for that reason, it’s release date it’s still a mystery.

Given the track record of ufotable, the wait will be worth it, as they are renowned for their high-quality animation and excellence in developing action scenes. Between their more known projects, we have the TV anime adaptations of Fate/Zero, Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, as well as the movie adaptations for both the Heaven’s Fell route of Fate/stay Night and that of the Infinity Train arc of Demon Slayer. ufotable is also the studio responsible for the openings and overall animations featured in many Tales of games, such as Tales of Arise.

You can check out the first concept trailer for the Genshin Impact anime below, courtesy of the game’s official Youtube channel:

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023