Are you wondering which actor turned down a role in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Which Actor Turned Down a Role in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Edward Norton was offered a role in Avatar: The Way of Water directly by Cameron. He ultimately turned it down, though, because he didn’t want to play a character that would negatively impact the world of Pandora. He also expressed interest in playing a Na’Vi due to the film techniques like performance capture. Norton and Cameron couldn’t agree, which led to Norton turning down Cameron’s offer. There are rumors that Cameron may look for the perfect role for Norton in upcoming sequels like Avatar 3.

We are all sad that Edward Norton won’t make his debut in the Avatar franchise because it would benefit greatly from his acting ability. He has an amazing range for every character he has done in movies like comedies, Death to Smoochie, serious, American History X, and everything in between. He often portrays the average, everyday man, which fits his small stature, but he more than makes up for it with his poignancy and delivery.

Don’t be sad for Edward Norton, though, because his dismissal of the role led to another great opportunity for him in Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel in a post-credit scene as Desty Nova. This creates the potential for a sequel where he plays the main antagonist, which Edward Norton would be perfect for.

Avatar: The Way of Water will release in theaters on December 16, 2022.

