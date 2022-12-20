Are you wondering who Kate Winslet plays in Avatar: The Way of Water? The long-anticipated sequel added new a-list actors to its ranks, but it may be hard to tell which characters they play. It may be hard to tell because they play Na’vi, the race living on Pandora, using performance capture technology. However, while performance capture technology does a great job of making the characters look like their actors, it is still hard to tell who they are. One actor, in particular, that is hard to tell is Winslet. Here is everything you need to know about who Kate Winslet plays in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Who Does Kate Winslet Play in Avatar?

Winslet plays Ronal of the Metkayina clan (as shown in the picture above). Winslet mentioned she was so drawn to the character of Ronal due to her portrayal as a fierce pregnant woman who is not commonly represented in media. Ronal is the mate of Tonowari and the mother of Ao’nung and Tsierya. She is also shown to be pregnant with an unborn child. Here is her character profile:

Species: Na’vi

Na’vi Gender: Female

Female Eye Color: Green

Green Height: 8’7″

She is the clan’s Tsahik, the spiritual leader who helps them with their spiritual relationship with their goddess Eywa. She is also the mate of Tonowari, the leader of the Metkayina clan. Ronal brings a powerful woman presence to the movie, and she often overrides or influences the decisions of her husband.

Popular Ronal Quotes From Avatar: The Way of Water

Here are three of the most popular quotes from Ronal in Avatar: The Way of Water:

Ronal says this quote when Jake and his family ask for sanctuary after arriving at the home of the Metkayina clan: “This you call victory? Hiding among strangers? It seems Eywa has turned her back on you, “chosen one.”

The sad moment when Ronal’s Tulkun is slain for Amrita: “What is this, Tonowari? WHAT IS THIS?”

In the scene where Kiri is being looked at using modern medicine: “I see that I am not needed here.”

Avatar: The Way of Water is available to watch only in theaters.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2022