After the events of chapter 117, Hirofumi Yoshida becomes the most mysterious character in Chainsaw Man. How he and Fami stared at each other leaves us with many unanswered questions. Will he go after Fami in chapter 118 for messing with Denji? What are his motivations, and what role will he play in future arcs of Part 2? Is he another Devil and part of a powerful group? Here are all the theories on why Hirofumi Yoshida just became the most mysterious character in Chainsaw Man after the events of chapter 117.

Why Hirofumi Yoshida Just Became the Most Mysterious Character in Chainsaw Man

Before we delve into the theories surrounding Hirofumi Yoshida, we must first understand who he is as a character and what role he has played in the manga.

Who is Hirofumi Yoshida in Chainsaw Man?

Hirofumi Yoshida is a human member of the Public Safety Devil Hunter and a mysterious organization tasked with protecting Denji’s identity as Chainsaw Man from the public. He has a very mischievous and playful personality that fans have been suspicious of since his manga debut in chapter 55. In addition, Yoshida currently has a contract with the Octopus Devil for an unknown price and can use it at seemingly no cost, both of which also make fans suspicious.

Theories Surrounding Hirofumi Yoshida in Chainsaw Man

He likes to work in the shadows and seemingly has a screw loose. Everyone’s first suspicions of him came in Chapter 57, when he gave a sinister smile after killing the assassin. Is this all an act, or will he have a more sinister part in the upcoming chapters?

Yoshida could either be working with Kishibe and was tasked with keeping an eye on Denji, or they could be related to each other. After all, Kishibe said that the most unhinged are the best devil hunters, which is exceptionally accurate about Yoshida. So is Kishibe the father of Yoshida?

Could it all be that he is just a Chainsaw Man follower? Makima mentioned that many of the devils worship Pochita because of his powers. If you don’t recall, Pochita can erase a devil’s memory from existence, essentially erasing it from the world.

Our favorite theory is that he could also be the Death Devil and the last member of the Horsemen. His unsettling nature and actions in every appearance make it more and more convincing. At the very least, though, his mention of the Death Devil means we could see it very soon, even if it is Yoshida himself.

The Chainsaw Man anime is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

The Chainsaw Man Part 2 manga is available to read on Viz Media.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023