Best PUBG Attachments For Every Gun

PUBG might not have the same popularity it once did, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t still have a huge dedicated, and loyal fanbase.

To keep those players coming back, the developers continue to release new weapons, and while that does make the game fresh, it makes it harder for players to find the best attachments for every weapon. To help with this, we’re here with a guide going through every single weapon in the game, best weapon or otherwise, along with the best attachments for those guns.

Best Attachments For Every PUBG Gun

So, how do we determine which gun attachment is the best for a specific gun? Well, we consider several factors, including overall popularity, how much of a positive difference the attachment can make, and, of course, some personal bias. Look, we just really like to play with the holographic sight, okay?

Now, without any further ado, it’s time for us to go through every single weapon in PUBG and highlight what we think are the best attachments for them.

Best Attachments For M16A4 in PUBG

For the M16A4, the best attachments are:

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine : Extended Mag

: Extended Mag Stock: Tactical Stock

Best Attachments For M416 in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Foregrip : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine : Extended Mag

: Extended Mag Stock: Tactical Stock

Best Attachments For SCAR-L in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Foregrip : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine: Extended Mag

Best Attachments For G36C in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Foregrip : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine: Extended Mag

Best Attachments For QBZ95 in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Foregrip : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine: Extended Mag

Best Attachments For K2 in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine: Extended Mag

Best Attachments For AUG A3 in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Foregrip : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine: Extended Mag

Best Attachments For FAMAS in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight

Best Attachments For AKM in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine: Extended Mag

Best Attachments For Beryl M762 in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Foregrip : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine: Extended Mag

Best Attachments For Mk47 Mutant in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Foregrip : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine : Extended Mag

: Extended Mag Stock: Tactical Stock

Best Attachments For Groza in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine: Extended Mag

Best Attachments For ACE32 in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Foregrip : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine : Extended Mag

: Extended Mag Stock: Tactical Stock

Best Attachments For MINI14 in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine: Extended Mag

Best Attachments For QBU88 in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine: Extended Mag

Best Attachments For Mk12 in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Foregrip : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine: Extended Mag

Best Attachments For SKS in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Foregrip : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine : Extended Mag

: Extended Mag Stock: Tactical Stock

Best Attachments For SLR in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine : Extended Mag

: Extended Mag Stock: Tactical Stock

Best Attachments For Mk14 in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine : Extended Mag

: Extended Mag Stock: Tactical Stock

Best Attachments For VSS in PUBG

Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine : Extended Mag

: Extended Mag Stock: Tactical Stock

Best Attachments For Dragunov in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine : Extended Mag

: Extended Mag Stock: Tactical Stock

Best Attachments For Tommy Gun in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Foregrip : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine: Extended Mag

Best Attachments For UMP45 in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Foregrip : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine: Extended Mag

Best Attachments For Micro UZI in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine : Extended Mag

: Extended Mag Stock: Tactical Stock

Best Attachments For Vector in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Foregrip : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine : Extended Mag

: Extended Mag Stock: Tactical Stock

Best Attachments For PP-19 Bizon in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight

Best Attachments For MP5K in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Foregrip : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine : Extended Mag

: Extended Mag Stock: Tactical Stock

Best Attachments For AWM in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Stock : Sniper Rifle Cheek Pad

: Sniper Rifle Cheek Pad Magazine: Extended Mag

Best Attachments For MP9 in PUBG

Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine : Extended Mag

: Extended Mag Stock: Tactical Stock

Best Attachments For P90 in PUBG

(No attachments available)

Best Attachments For Kar98k in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Stock: Sniper Rifle Cheek Pad

Best Attachments For Mosin Nagant in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Stock: Sniper Rifle Cheek Pad

Best Attachments For M24 in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Stock : Sniper Rifle Cheek Pad

: Sniper Rifle Cheek Pad Magazine: Extended Mag

Best Attachments For Win94 in PUBG

Stock: Bullet Loops

Best Attachments For S12K in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine: Extended Mag

Best Attachments For S1897 in PUBG

Muzzle : Duckbill

: Duckbill Stock: Bullet Loops

Best Attachments For S686 in PUBG

Muzzle : Choke

: Choke Stock: Bullet Loop

Best Attachments For DBS in PUBG

Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight

Best Attachments For Crossbow in PUBG

Foregrip : Quiver

: Quiver Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight

Best Attachments For Sawed-Off in PUBG

Muzzle: Choke

Best Attachments For O12 in PUBG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Foregrip : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight

Best Attachments For P18C in PUBG

Muzzle : Suppressor

: Suppressor Foregrip : Laser Sight

: Laser Sight Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine: Extended Mag

Best Attachments For P92 in PUBG

Muzzle : Suppressor

: Suppressor Foregrip : Laser Sight

: Laser Sight Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine: Extended Mag

Best Attachments For Skorpion in PUBG

Muzzle : Suppressor

: Suppressor Foregrip : Laser Sight

: Laser Sight Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine : Extended Mag

: Extended Mag Stock: Folding Stock

Best Attachments For P1911 in PUBG

Muzzle : Suppressor

: Suppressor Foregrip : Laser Sight

: Laser Sight Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine: Extended Mag

Best Attachments For R45 in PUBG

Foregrip : Laser Sight

: Laser Sight Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight

Best Attachments For Deagle in PUBG

Foregrip : Laser Sight

: Laser Sight Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine: Extended Mag

Muzzle: Suppressor

Best Attachments For M249 in PUBG

Sight : Holographic/Red Dot Sight

: Holographic/Red Dot Sight Magazine : Extended Mag

: Extended Mag Stock: Tactical Stock

Best Attachments For DP-28 in PUBG

Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight

Best Attachments For MG3 in PUBG

Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight

