Best PUBG Attachments For Every Gun

PUBG might not have the same popularity it once did, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t still have a huge dedicated, and loyal fanbase.
To keep those players coming back, the developers continue to release new weapons, and while that does make the game fresh, it makes it harder for players to find the best attachments for every weapon. To help with this, we’re here with a guide going through every single weapon in the game, best weapon or otherwise, along with the best attachments for those guns.
Best Attachments For Every PUBG Gun
So, how do we determine which gun attachment is the best for a specific gun? Well, we consider several factors, including overall popularity, how much of a positive difference the attachment can make, and, of course, some personal bias. Look, we just really like to play with the holographic sight, okay?
Now, without any further ado, it’s time for us to go through every single weapon in PUBG and highlight what we think are the best attachments for them.
Best Attachments For M16A4 in PUBG
For the M16A4, the best attachments are:
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
- Stock: Tactical Stock
Best Attachments For M416 in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Foregrip: Vertical Foregrip
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
- Stock: Tactical Stock
Best Attachments For SCAR-L in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Foregrip: Vertical Foregrip
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
Best Attachments For G36C in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Foregrip: Vertical Foregrip
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
Best Attachments For QBZ95 in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Foregrip: Vertical Foregrip
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
Best Attachments For K2 in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
Best Attachments For AUG A3 in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Foregrip: Vertical Foregrip
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
Best Attachments For FAMAS in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
Best Attachments For AKM in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
Best Attachments For Beryl M762 in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Foregrip: Vertical Foregrip
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
Best Attachments For Mk47 Mutant in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Foregrip: Vertical Foregrip
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
- Stock: Tactical Stock
Best Attachments For Groza in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
Best Attachments For ACE32 in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Foregrip: Vertical Foregrip
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
- Stock: Tactical Stock
Best Attachments For MINI14 in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
Best Attachments For QBU88 in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
Best Attachments For Mk12 in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Foregrip: Vertical Foregrip
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
Best Attachments For SKS in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Foregrip: Vertical Foregrip
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
- Stock: Tactical Stock
Best Attachments For SLR in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
- Stock: Tactical Stock
Best Attachments For Mk14 in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
- Stock: Tactical Stock
Best Attachments For VSS in PUBG
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
- Stock: Tactical Stock
Best Attachments For Dragunov in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
- Stock: Tactical Stock
Best Attachments For Tommy Gun in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Foregrip: Vertical Foregrip
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
Best Attachments For UMP45 in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Foregrip: Vertical Foregrip
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
Best Attachments For Micro UZI in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
- Stock: Tactical Stock
Best Attachments For Vector in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Foregrip: Vertical Foregrip
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
- Stock: Tactical Stock
Best Attachments For PP-19 Bizon in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
Best Attachments For MP5K in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Foregrip: Vertical Foregrip
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
- Stock: Tactical Stock
Best Attachments For AWM in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Stock: Sniper Rifle Cheek Pad
- Magazine: Extended Mag
Best Attachments For MP9 in PUBG
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
- Stock: Tactical Stock
Best Attachments For P90 in PUBG
- (No attachments available)
Best Attachments For Kar98k in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Stock: Sniper Rifle Cheek Pad
Best Attachments For Mosin Nagant in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Stock: Sniper Rifle Cheek Pad
Best Attachments For M24 in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Stock: Sniper Rifle Cheek Pad
- Magazine: Extended Mag
Best Attachments For Win94 in PUBG
Stock: Bullet Loops
Best Attachments For S12K in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
Best Attachments For S1897 in PUBG
- Muzzle: Duckbill
- Stock: Bullet Loops
Best Attachments For S686 in PUBG
- Muzzle: Choke
- Stock: Bullet Loop
Best Attachments For DBS in PUBG
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
Best Attachments For Crossbow in PUBG
- Foregrip: Quiver
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
Best Attachments For Sawed-Off in PUBG
- Muzzle: Choke
Best Attachments For O12 in PUBG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Foregrip: Vertical Foregrip
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
Best Attachments For P18C in PUBG
- Muzzle: Suppressor
- Foregrip: Laser Sight
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
Best Attachments For P92 in PUBG
- Muzzle: Suppressor
- Foregrip: Laser Sight
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
Best Attachments For Skorpion in PUBG
- Muzzle: Suppressor
- Foregrip: Laser Sight
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
- Stock: Folding Stock
Best Attachments For P1911 in PUBG
- Muzzle: Suppressor
- Foregrip: Laser Sight
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
Best Attachments For R45 in PUBG
- Foregrip: Laser Sight
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
Best Attachments For Deagle in PUBG
- Foregrip: Laser Sight
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
- Muzzle: Suppressor
Best Attachments For M249 in PUBG
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- Magazine: Extended Mag
- Stock: Tactical Stock
Best Attachments For DP-28 in PUBG
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
Best Attachments For MG3 in PUBG
- Sight: Holographic/Red Dot Sight
- This article was updated on November 16th, 2023