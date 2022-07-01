10 Best Hidden Gems on Nintendo Switch

Now that the Nintendo Switch has been on the market for a little over five years at this point, there are bound to be countless titles on the platform that you may have overlooked at one point or another, when in all reality, you could be skipping over one of your new favorite games. You may have initially been turned off by its cover, or didn’t know enough about the game before diving in, but now that you’re finding out the variety of titles that the console holds, you want to find out more about them.

You’ve come to the right spot, as we are going to cover 10 Hidden Gems on the Nintendo Switch, games that players may have seen at a passing glance but didn’t pick up, but really should think about giving them a try now. Here are our picks for the Top 10 best games many players don’t know about on the system.

10. Calico

When Calico was first released on the Nintendo Switch, it was a bit of a mess. A poor framerate, inconsistent physics, and a myriad of bugs and glitches kept this game from reaching a broader audience, while the PC version faired a bit better upon release. However, thanks to tireless work from the devs, Calico is safely one of the most addictive life-simulation games on the eShop, if not one of the most unique. You live in a world inhabited by creatures of all sizes and shapes, and it’s up to you to help your fellow townspeople with quests as you continue to make the world your playground.

9. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

You play as a small turnip lad that is trying to clear his name after evading his taxes. If that premise sounds even remotely intriguing to you, it doesn’t even scratch the surface. Bridging into borderline insanity, you’ll need to collect hats, experience memes, and so much more as you help Turnip Boy on his quest to destroy everything around him, and evade paying his taxes longer than ever. It’s such a strange title that everyone should experience in their lifetime.

8. Blue Fire

If you’re itching for a little more Super Mario in your Dark Souls games, this may be the perfect title for you. Featuring some excellent storytelling, great platforming, and combat that is fairly reminiscent of the Souls series, you’ll be doing yourself a disservice by passing Blue Fire by. There is also a free DLC expansion that allows you to create your own dungeons, and with all of the excitement that the game has to offer, it’s a very solid package overall.

7. Toree 3D

When you first look at this game about a small chicken wearing sunglasses, you may be asking who the target audience of Toree 3D really is. Well, it’s anyone that likes a surprisingly polished platformer that moves quickly, offers some incentives for completing difficult routes, and is under a dollar. While the visuals harken back to the PS1 era, you’ll find yourself moving around like a certain blue hedgehog as you make crazy jumps, and move at the speed of sound through expertly crafted stages.

6. Hand of Fate 2

An absolutely astounding title that didn’t get the recognition it deserved, Hand Of Fate 2 does an excellent job of bringing the love of tabletop gaming to life. You’ll be taken through multiple exotic and foreign worlds, as you live your life out at the fate of the cards, dealt upon you by a mysterious handler. It’s an amazing title all around and plays astonishingly well on the Switch, so next time you happen to see this title on sale, make sure that you give it a shot.

5. My Friend Pedro: Blood Bullets Bananas

If you’re a fan of Max Payne and have a talking banana as a best friend, you need to read no further. This is the quintessential talking murderous banana game on the Nintendo Switch, featuring excellent gunplay, slow-motion parkour backflips, somersaults, and tumbles, as well as a pounding soundtrack, this is a title that is absolutely out there in all the right ways. Make sure that you snag this up for your Switch as soon as possible, and get in on the action.

4. Taiko No Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

With absurd visuals, adorable mascots and a laundry list of amazing songs, Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! is the kawaii rhythm game of your dreams. Being able to drum along with only a few buttons, or an option drum controller, you’ll play along with some anime theme songs, Japanese remixes of American pop hits, and so much more. You’ll feel the rush as you near a full completion of a song, and with all of the different DLC tracks available, you’ll never get tired of playing. Strongly recommend downloading Night of Knights as your first DLC track, however.

3. Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix

Keeping on the subject of rhythm games on the Nintendo Switch, you can’t go wrong with a little bit of Vocaloid action with Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix. With an expansive song list of over 100 different tracks, you’ll be able to partake in some truly intense musical action with this game. It’s not a forgiving title, so you’ll need to work your way up the ladder when you’re trying to progress, but hitting a complete the first time you try to finish The Intense Voice of Hatsune Miku on Hard is one of the greatest feelings. Plus, while the controller attachment for the game can be pricy, it helps bring the arcade to you.

2. Katana Zero

One of the most intense titles on the Nintendo Switch, Katana Zero places you in the sandals of the titular Zero as you make your way through levels, trying to figure out what in the world is going on. With so many different twists and turns, this is one of the most exciting entries on this list, with a surprisingly deep story, and excellent gameplay that is supported by some of the smoothest controls that we’ve felt on the system. Do yourself a favor and give this title a try.

1. Neon White

While this title may still be quite new, it’s something that people should not miss. An all-around excellent adventure, a game that embraces the cringe that it sets out to place upon us, with one of the most amazing soundtracks in gaming history, you’ve never played something like it, since it’s the only game to ever be created in the Speedrunning-FPS-Visual Novel-Dating Sim-Deck Building genre. It’s fast, it’s furious, it’s cringy, it’s full of memes, and it’s something that just about every gamer needs to experience. An absolutely stellar title and something that we can only hope continues to grow.

And there we have it, a list of 10 of the best hidden gems on the Nintendo Switch. While the Switch is still moving along strongly, we may be seeing either a hardware revision or a sequel very shortly. With the most recent Nintendo Direct, we also got a look at some of the most exciting games coming to the console, including Nier Automata, Megaman Legacy Collection, and more! Oh, plus Persona 5 on the Switch, finally. If you’re looking for some excellent games for that younger gamer in your life, check out our list of the best games for players under 10 years old.