Persona Switch Release Dates: When Do Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable Release on Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Direct Mini came out swinging today, showcasing many new games that are making their way to the hybrid console. Nintendo Switch owners have been asking Atlus for years to bring their popular Persona series to the hybrid console, and today, those prayers were finally answered. At the end of the direct, we were finally shown Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal making the jump to the Nintendo Switch, alongside some glimpses of gameplay on the system.

However, fans may be eager to know when they’ll be able to finally make their way into these epic JRPG games, and when they’ll finally get to experience the story for themselves. Let’s dive in and take a look at all of the current details, so we know when we will be able to make our way into these worlds!

Persona On Nintendo Switch – When Will They Be Available?

If you’re looking to jump headfirst into Persona 5 Royal, you won’t need to wait very long to make that happen. With the most recent title in the series, you’ll be able to jump in on October 21st, 2022, on just about any platform that you would like. Not only is it making its way to Nintendo Switch, but you’ll also be able to replay the game on your PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PlayStation 4, as well. It’s great to see that these are finally making the jump to every platform.

However, the other two titles that are making their way to Nintendo’s hybrid console, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, are a little more mysterious in their release date. They’ll be joining alongside all of the previously mentioned platforms, but we are left with a cryptic Coming Soon. However, we can expect to see these titles come out within a year, as they were originally shown off at Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase 2022, and everything there is being released within the next 12 months. So, hopefully, we won’t need to wait long before we can get our hands on these amazing titles, as well.

There are plenty of other titles coming out for the Nintendo Switch, with games like NiER: Automata, Megaman Battle Network Legacy, and so much more. Keep your eyes peeled to see all of the newest and exciting games making their jump onto the portable soon!

Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal will be available soon for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.