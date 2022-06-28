Persona 4 Golden Release Date: When Does the Game Release on PS4, Switch, and Xbox?

With the latest Nintendo Direct Mini, we were treated at the end with a look at three highly requested games finally making their way to the Nintendo Switch. After years of pleading, Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal are making their way to the platform, alongside the Xbox and PlayStation families, as well. This is an exciting time to be a gamer, now that you can access three masterworks no matter what system you have.

But, if you’re looking to dive headfirst into Persona 4 Golden, you may be stuck waiting for a little while. Let’s get into all of the details that are currently available in regards to a release date for this amazing JRPG!

Persona 4 Golden on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation Release Date

Much like Persona 3 Portable, there is currently no concrete release date for Persona 4 Golden, just a cryptic coming soon. However, since these games were initially revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase 2022, we can only expect to see them within a year, as everything showcased was said to be released within a year. Or, there is a chance that we could see Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden jump out of the gate before Persona 5 Royal. Only time will tell what Atlus has up their sleeve, now that they are done disappointing their fans.

There were some incredible reveals today, with revitalizations of Pac-Man World, Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection, NiER: Automata, and so much more. And with the reveal that the three most modern Persona games are making their way to all platforms, it’s a great day to be a gamer. If you can’t wait to get into Persona 4 Golden, you have a bit of a head start, with an amazing port to Steam.

Persona 4 Golden is coming soon to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It is already available on PC via Steam.