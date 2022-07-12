Best Fortnite Scrim Codes

Fortnite is filled with fun stuff to do. If you are bored of the Battle Royale mode where you grind the weekly challenges or try to get the Indiana Jones skin, there are plenty of other game modes to try. There are even game modes that can prepare you for the Battle Royale. Here are the best scrim codes in Fortnite.

How to Use Map Codes in Fortnite

In order to play fun games like escape rooms or prop hunt, you’ll need to know how to input the map codes. To do that, all you need to do is press the Discovery button in the Fortnite Lobby. From there, scroll over to the Island Code section and input the map code you want. This can all be done in-game as well at any of the consoles in the Welcome Hub.

Best Scrim Map Codes in Fortnite

If you don’t know, scrim is short for scrimmage which means a practice game. These scrim map codes are small arenas where you can practice your building, shooting, and looting before starting a standard Fortnite game. They are great for free-for-all battles with friends, 1v1s, or practice before an important Battle Royale.

Woodland Arena Scrim

This scrim is one of the best-looking arenas on this list. It mimics the last circle in Fortnite in a woodland area with several log cabins to grab supplies in and practice your last stand.

Map Code: 5502-8526-5536

Sky Battle Farm Scrim

If you are looking to perfect your building and fighting in the sky, this is the map for you. The floor features an idyllic farm setting that is narrow and has tall walls on each side. This scrim map has a huge sky limit which makes it the perfect scrim to play in before a round of Battle Royale.

Map Code: 8566-4333-7800

Beach Mountain Arena Scrim

This scrim map is narrow but is very tall as it is a beach on one end and a mountain on the other. Similar to the Woodland Arena Scrim map, the storm will move automatically which gives you good practice at building up while fighting off enemies.

Map Code: 9337-1411-9736

Frozen Base Scrim

The setting of this scrim map is an arctic base with a frozen mountain to one side. It is great for finding cover and fighting with friends. Like every other scrim map on this list, there can be auto-moving zones and unlimited building materials.

Map Code: 0169-5328-4966

Wide Open Arena Scrim

If you are looking at a scrim map that is a blank canvas to practice your building, this is the map for you. You are placed in a box with no zones and unlimited building materials. This is the best place to practice.

Map Code: 9786-3481-5050

And those are the best scrim maps in Fortnite right now. If you’re looking for more Fortnite help or more map codes, check out our Fortnite page.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.