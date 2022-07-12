Best Fortnite Escape Room Map Codes

Fortnite is filled with tons of fun game modes, including a massive collection of great escape rooms. If you’re bored of completing Indiana Jones quests or even the weekly quests, mixing it up with any of these great escape rooms is the way to go. Here are the best escape room map codes in Fortnite.

How to Use Map Codes in Fortnite

In order to play fun games like escape rooms or prop hunt, you’ll need to know how to input the map codes. To do that, all you need to do is press the Discovery button in the Fortnite Lobby. From there, scroll over to the Island Code section and input the map code you want. This can all be done in-game as well at any of the consoles in the Welcome Hub.

Best Escape Room Map Codes in Fortnite

Escape rooms in Fortnite are maps that will have you finding clues, solving puzzles, and exiting before time runs out. They are very fun and can be done with friends.

Cruise Ship Escape

First up is an escape room that takes place on a cruise ship in the middle of the ocean. And, there are three whole levels to complete. This is the cream of the crop when it comes to Fortnite escape rooms.

Map Code 1: 6697-1781-1082

6697-1781-1082 Map Code 2: 4816-5359-0327

4816-5359-0327 Map Code 3: 2798-4561-6810

Duo Puzzle Escape

If you’re looking for the ultimate escape room challenge for you and a friend, this is the one. This escape room map will take brain power and team coordination to escape. Be sure to bring your smartest friend.

Map Code: 1264-1483-9792

Escape Game – A Night of Horror

This is a classic escape from the haunted graveyard scene. With zombies chasing you in the night, you’ll need to either solve the puzzle and escape fast or get become the undead’s next meal.

Map Code: 6299-1937-3043

Agency Escape Room

If you are looking for the most true-to-life escape room, the Agency Escape Room is the answer. This one is very tricky as it provides little to no help which makes it an extra special challenge. You’ll need to really think outside of the box and look into each detail to crack this escape room.

Map Code: 1425-2029-5505

50 Ways Out

50 Ways Out is a unique escape room that everybody should try. It is a map filled with 50 mini-escape rooms to solve and beat together with friends. Do you have what it takes to complete all 50 escape rooms?

Map Code: 5562-0386-0559

