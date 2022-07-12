Fortnite: Block the Pipes to Build Pressure & Attune the Relic Shard Location

If you’re looking to boost your XP in Fortnite, one of the easiest ways to make this happen is by completing different quests that pop up during the week. One of these quests requires you to find a specific pipeline that you’ll need to block off to cause enough pressure to burst it wide open. However, that can be fairly difficult to do in-game if you don’t know where you’re going.

That’s where we come into play, and we will help you find your way to this pipe so you can complete this mission and roll in the riches after finishing it off. Here’s where you’ll need to go to block off a pipe to create pressure in Fortnite!

Block the Pipes to Build Pressure & Attune the Relic Shard in Fortnite

As you make your way onto the map from the Battle Bus, you’re going to want to make a quick stop over at Shuffled Shrines, as you’ll be able to come across your main objective here. You’ll want to make your way down the stairs into the pit at the northern part of this location, where you will happen to come across a Reboot Van, as well as some spouting water. These are the pipes that you’ll need to block off to finish off this quest.

You’ll find 3 different pipes, all spitting up water here, and you’ll just need to proceed with holding down your action button displayed on the screen to block them off. Once you have done this for all three spouting water fountains, you’ll want to head over to the Relic Shard that is resting on top of a pipe, and grab it, finishing off yet another quest and claiming some XP towards your Battle Pass!

