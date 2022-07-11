Best Fortnite Gun Game Codes

If you’re looking for a change of pace in Fortnite, getting involved in some of the custom modes can guarantee some extra fun for you and your friends. If you’re looking to settle a beef with another player, showcase your skills in an epic 1V1 Battle, or if you’re looking to find something more along the lines of Gun Game, we’ve got you covered on all fronts.

Here are ten of the best Gun Game maps that you can find in Fortnite, so you and your friends can try out a variety of different weapons on different created maps, changing things up a bit from the standard Battle Royale Formula!

Top 10 Fortnite Gun Game Maps

10. Big Box PVP – 5311-5797-7900

If you’re looking for a sprawling adventure to be had, this may not be the best place to have it. But, if you’re looking for unending chaos, this is going to be your best bet to find some. While it’s a smaller map, you’ll have plenty to do and plenty to shoot as you make your way around this smaller map area, while you’re blasting your friends and earning new weapons with each kill that you get. You can’t die off of spawn either, which makes this more appealing.

9. The Walls – Bed Wars – 1247-3111-4776

You’ll not only be able to earn new weapons with every kill that you make, but you’ll be able to work in teams as you help your friends fight off your foes from your bed. You’ll want to build a base, earn kills and get better weapons so you can continue defending your area in the best way possible, and the ability to have teams makes this quite appealing to those that want to get their friends in on a beef that you may be having with another player.

8. Nike’s Valley of Victory – 1676-7763-2156

As you venture through this beautifully created Greek playground, you’ll need to work on eliminating your foes until you have worked your way through all of the weapons that are available in this game mode. It’s a great location, with some excellent scenery, but don’t get too preoccupied so you can keep your eyes on the prize and finish off strongly, and claim that epic victory royale! Make sure that you’re ready to go because some tight spaces can lead to some excellent close-quarters combat.

7. Battle Royale Summer – 2751-8329-2077

You’ll have a great time with some great summer vibes when you check out this map, which is loaded with plenty of water for you to get your feet wet. You’ll be able to utilize the environment around you to your advantage as you snipe down your foes or get up close and personal so you can finally get rid of the shotgun that you’ve been holding onto for far too long. All-around excellent design makes this a very fun map, with friends or randoms.

6. Smurffs 1v1 Gun Game – 2158-8080-4303

If you’re looking to squash some beef that you’ve got with a random, or if you’re looking to sharpen up your skills with a friend, this map is a great choice. With it being a 1v1 Arena, you’ll need to work your way through 35 different weapons, with the final 5 in the match being the hardest to win with. You’ll need to make sure that your skills are up to the test so you can survive this epic one-on-one scenario, no matter your skill level.

5. The Blimp – Gun Game – 8421-7569-9384

This one is exciting, because not only will you have access to Legendary and Mythic weapons, but you’ll be fighting in the sky to see who the true master of the game really is. That’s right, this whole Gun Game event takes place on one of the Blimps that can be found in the game, leading to an excellent change of scenery. You’ll need to make sure that you’re ready to take down 40 players to claim the epic Victory Royale in this exciting Gun Game match!

4. City Of The Sun Gun Game – 5148-6798-4821

If you’re looking for more immaculate vibes to play around in, this excellently detailed City of the Sun Gun Game map is going to need to be your first choice. Crafted with care, you’ll be able to find spots to hide, get the drop on your enemies, and more as you fight to the finish to claim the win. You’ll be able to play with up to 20 other players, and whoever gets to a grand total of 30 kills first wins. Be careful, because you never know where someone might get you from!

3. Chaotic Convoy – 5427-7616-3955

You and seven other players are going to be battling to the death inside of a moving train, and the stakes have never been higher. You’ll want to make sure that you’ve got your navigation skills on point for this map, as you’ll need to make sure that you can escape through these tight corridors if things get a little too hairy for you to handle. With such a small area to play in, you’ll be sure to have some memorable moments, as long as you’re the one making the kills.

2. Color Switch Gun Game – 0396-9803-9253

You’re going to have multiple objectives in this mode, as it’s a hybrid Color Switch/Gun Game map. You’ll need to keep an eye on not only your enemies but also the floor underneath your feet, as you could drop to your death at a moment’s notice. You’ll need to keep a sharp mind and a quick finger on the trigger as you work to eliminate your foes and survive for as long as you possibly can in this unique one-of-a-kind map. Give this one a try with friends for a riotously good time!

1. Tilted One Shot Gun Game – 8660-6363-9305

If you’re looking for the most stressful and exciting gun game map around, bring the fight to Tilted Towers, but make sure that everything can kill you in one hit. This makes this mode move by faster than ever before, so you’re going to need to keep a watchful eye on your environment, to make sure that your foes can’t get the drop on you quickly. You’ll also need to be fast on the trigger, so you can take out your enemies faster than you ever have before to survive long enough to win.

And there we have it, the 10 best Gun Game maps currently available in Fortnite! You’ll always have something to do, but if you’re running into some issues, make sure that you’re checking out our Fortnite Guides Section, where we cover anything from the current weekly quests, and guides on how to unlock the newest skins, and so much more. If you’re having an issue with your skills in Fortnite, make sure you’re checking out the best keyboard and mouse settings, alongside the best controller settings to take your gameplay to the next level! Just make sure you’re not wearing any of these skins when you jump into any of these matches.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.