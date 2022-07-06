Collect an Anomaly From Both Logjam Lotus and Butter Bloom Fortnite Locations

With a new week in Fortnite comes a new set of weekly quests. There is a new quest that requires you to collect an Anomaly from both Logjam Lotus and Butter Bloom. By completing this quest, you’ll get yourself 7k XP. If you happen to complete the rest of the Vibin’ Part 4 quests, you’ll earn 36k XP. So, let’s get to it.

Where to Collect an Anomaly From Logjam Lotus and Butter Bloom in Fortnite

This quest is a bit difficult since Logjam Lotus and Butter Bloom are practically on opposite sides of the map, but you don’t have to collect both anomalies in one match like other quests. You can start with whichever one you want, but we’ll start with Logjam Lotus.

Once you have landed at Logjam Lotus, the first anomaly is relatively easy to find. Head to the center of the POI where the big glowing blue and purple tree is and you’ll find a shield-looking item. Interact with it to collect the anomaly.

Just southwest of Rocky Reels is Butter Bloom. This time, look for the glowing blue flowers on the east side of the POI and you’ll find a pirate ship’s wheel item. After interacting with it, you’ll have collected both anomalies. Well done!

Since that quest wasn’t too difficult, you may want to start chipping away at the Indiana Jones quests. One of the hardest ones is finding and activating the secret door at Shuffled Shrines, but thankfully we have a guide on it. We cover a lot of the Indiana Jones quests, so don’t be shy. No matter what you are looking for, you are likely to find it within our Fortnite guides.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.