Fortnite: Where to Find the Secret Door Past the Main Chamber in Shuffled Shrines

Indiana Jones is now unlockable in Fortnite. Before we dive too deep into it, you’ll need to currently hold the Season’s Battle Pass in order to get the full Indiana Jones outfit. If you want the Indy’s Dustoff Emote, you’ll need to complete this quest. Here is your guide to finding the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines in Fortnite.

How to Find the Secret Door Past the Main Chamber in Shuffled Shrines in Fortnite

Thankfully, we know that we need to start this quest in Shuffled Shrines which is a new POI in Chapter 3 Season 3. When you get there, you’ll see in the center of the POI four runes that can be rotated. You’ll need to search the area for the correct order of runes. This is where it gets tricky because each game resets the pattern of runes, meaning it will never be the same. What’s more, the location of all four runes scattered about the POI can change too.

Head southwest towards the underground section. Follow the stairs down and look in this general area for a little white light sticking out of the ground. Once you have found it, remember the rune’s symbol and color. Then, head northwest of the POI towards the two-story buildings. Somewhere within this building is the second rune. Head directly east towards a reddish tent for the third rune. Lastly, travel east a bit more towards the dig site and locate the last rune. Remember to remember the rune’s colors and symbols.

After you’ve done that, head back to the center of the POI where the secret door is located. Rotate the runes here to match the order in which you found them. If you have done it right, the runes will lock in and glow yellow. The two torches will light and the secret door will open. As you enter through the secret door, be careful not to step on the brown tiles as traps will go off. After the hallway with the traps, you’ve entered the main chamber. But, you’re not done yet.

Travel to the right and forward the loot in the back corner. For some reason, the challenge is only complete if you go to that location. If you’ve done all of that, you’ll have completed the quest and received the Indy’s Dustoff Emote. If you’re looking to complete the rest of the Indiana Jones skin, check out our Fortnite guides.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.