Best Fortnite 1v1 Map Codes

If you’re looking to settle some beef, or challenge a friend to a duel in Fortnite, you’ll want to know the best places to take your issues to. Since you may not have the proper chance to down your foe when you’re playing in a standard Battle Royale match, you’re going to want to get your hands on the best 1v1 Maps that are currently available in the game, so let’s get right into the meat and potatoes, and give you 10 of the best 1v1 Maps in Fortnite

Best 1v1 Maps In Fortnite

10. 1v1 Buildfights (Water) 1866-3363-1471

While this may be a deceptively simple-looking map, there’s nowhere for you or your foe to run and hide. You’ll need to build to survive, so you’ll not only be able to showcase your gunplay skills, but if you’re a talented builder, you can show off a bit more and build the best tower possible before wiping your opponent off of the face of the map. You’ll need to bring your best to survive here.

9. FPS 200+ | 1v1 – 4154-2792-1713

Another simple-looking map that you’ll be glad to have found because the lack of details will allow you to push your PC or console to the limits of its framerate. You’ll be able to move faster than ever, now that everything is running as smoothly as possible, due to the lack of detail. It’s just you versus the enemy, so just like before, you’ll need to make sure that you’re ready to do whatever you need to do to survive.

8. 1v1 – SHD – 8685-4493-3723

Before you start your battle, you’ll be able to edit this map to your heart’s content, allowing you to create the perfect battlefield to settle a beef. If you’re looking to keep things barren, however, you’ll be able to do just that, so you can continue your conquest to become the best Fortnite player around and showcase your skills on the ground, rather than having to build to survive. Nice, especially if you have a very particular beef to settle.

7. 1v1 Zonewars – 9595-3601-6347

This mode is interesting because you can pick and choose the number of players that you would like to include in your beef. If you’re willing to settle things 1 on 1, you’ll be able to do that. However, if you’re thinking that you may need a little bit of backup, you can bring your best squadmates to help you in this battle. Be ready to take on anyone and anything when you jump into this map, which is continuously updated and moved to different codes.

6. Best 1v1 Map in Creative – 8099-9117-2653

If you’re looking to take your battle to The Block, you’ll want to check this map out. Since it is in Creative Mode, you’ll be able to lay out your perfect battleground, allowing for unparalleled customization before you take to the fight. Make things as simple or as unique as you would like them to be, so you can maybe settle your differences without needing to fight. Maybe you’ll see that you have a very similar taste in layouts.

5. One Tap Combat – 6031-6088-2046

This is the kind of map that you’ll want to use to showcase your true skills since everything is a one-shot, one-kill. No matter what you get hit by, no matter how you get hit, you’re done in one shot, and this can be incredibly tense. Especially if you are a player with a higher skill cap than most, this could be the ultimate way to showcase your true Fortnite prowess, unless you get a few unlucky hits before the round is done.

4. Head-Shot Only Box Fight (Striker) – 1239-8960-3295

If you’re willing to showcase how good you really are with a shotgun, this is one of the most exciting maps that you can come across. Especially since the only damage that you can cause to your opponent is with a headshot, using the Striker Shotgun, you’ll need to make sure that you’re ready to hop, crouch, and trickshot your way to a victory on this map. No other weapons are allowed, so make sure that you’re up to snuff on your shotgun skills.

3. PACMAN Arena One Shot GG – 6709-9814-5205

If you’re looking to showcase how good you are with any weapon, you’ll want to check this map out. Set in the neon-laden PACMAN Arena, you’ll need to show your true power with every gun, as it is another one-shot, one-kill location. As you make your way into this level, prepare yourself with the smallest to the largest weapon, and make sure you remember what got you here in the first place: your amazing skills with any weapons in Fortnite!

2. Block Crash – 1246-5584-9608

If you’re looking to show off how well you know the environments in Fortnite, this is something a bit different. Rather than going straight on head-to-head, you’ll need to strategize and figure out the best way to destroy the ground from under your opponent’s feet, sending them crashing into the pit of lava that lays below them. Make sure you’re ready to get your hands on some big weapons before getting into this match and be ready for some sweaty action.

1. Perfect 1v1 Map (900 Mats & Spectator) – 1085-5924-4814

Leave everything at the door when you come into this match type because you’re going to have a crowd watching your every move. You’ll be able to build, create and make this map your own, while under the pressure of spectators seeing your every move. If you want to show off your skills to your friends, you may want to give this map a try, since they can all watch you kill or be killed against your biggest rival.

And there we have it, ten of the best 1v1 maps that are currently available in Fortnite! If you’re looking for ways to make sure that you survive these perilous situations, make sure that you’re checking out our Fortnite Guide Section, where we will give you hints and tricks as to the best controller and keyboard/mouse settings that you can use, as well as the best ways to get better at the game. If you’re playing the Battle Royale portion of the game, make sure you’re checking out how to complete the weekly quests that are happening, as well as why you should consider picking up the July Crew Pack, since there are some slick bonuses!

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.