Fortnite: Align the Three Mirrors and Attune the Relic Location

If you’re looking to earn some nice XP chunks in Fortnite, one of the easiest ways to do that is by completing different quests that are given to you each week. However, the not-so-easy part is finding out where you’ll need to go to do these quests, as the directions you are given are quite vague at best.

That’s where we come into play, as we’ll take care of the hassle of scouring the map to find out exactly where you’ll need to go, and what you’ll need to do to start adding some extra XP to your account so you can continue to play the game as nature intended. Let’s go into details about where you’ll need to go and what you’ll need to do to complete the Align the Three Mirrors and Attune the Relic quest in Fortnite!

Align the Three Mirrors and Attune the Relic in Fortnite

Much like the previous quest, where you needed to block pipes to cause a burst, you’ll want to make sure you’re landing near Shuffled Shrines, but rather than heading to the north, you’re going to want to head to the southern part of this area. You’ll know you’re in the right location when you happen to come across a well with a rope leading down, and you’ll want to jump in or zip down this rope to get underground.

Once you have made your way underground, you’ll come across a few mirrors, three to be exact. Starting with the first, and heading through this underground tunnel, you’ll want to press your action button once on each of them, so you’ll have the laser light bouncing off all of them towards the Relic that is across from the final mirror. Once you have lined this light up, you’ll be able to make your way over to the Relic, and remove it from the wall to call another quest complete, and earn yourself some XP bonuses.

And that’s all there is to this quest, which is quite easy apart from finding out exactly where you needed to go. If you’re having a hard time with some of the more in-depth quests, make sure that you’re checking out our Fortnite Guide Section, where we cover anything from weekly quests, to how to unlock new skins. We also have different tips and tricks to improve your Fortnite skills, along with your best keyboard and mouse layouts, and controller settings to help you get a victory royale.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.