Fortnite: Enter the Main Chamber at Shuffled Shrines and Combine the Relic Shards Location

The latest set of Fortnite Vibin’ challenges is now live, and one quest requires players to enter the main chamber at Shuffled Shrines and combine the relic shards. This quest sounds complicated on paper, but it’s actually one of the easiest new challenges added in the latest update. If you’ve already familiarized yourself with the new Shuffled Shrines POI and the puzzle required to access its main chamber, then this quest will be a breeze. If not, then the puzzle solution is easy to learn. Here’s how to enter the main chamber at Shuffled Shrines and combine the relic shards in Fortnite.

How to Enter the Main Chamber at Shuffled Shrines

This quest comes after the other relic shard quests added to Fortnite this week, but thankfully, it’s the last one you need to complete. To begin, head to the new Indiana Jones-themed Shuffled Shrines POI to the east of Rocky Reels and make your way to the main chamber door in the center of the location.

To get inside the main chamber, you have to solve the symbol puzzle in front of the locked door. There are four stone pillars in front of the door displaying colored symbols on each side. To get the door open, you have to rotate each pillar so that they display the correct sequence of symbols. The correct combination changes every match though, so you need to explore the POI to find the solution.

There are four rocks hidden in Shuffled Shrines that display the correct symbols for the puzzle. They can be found:

Underground to the southwest To the northwest of the main chamber Near a red tent to the northeast Underneath a platform to the east of the main chamber.

You can see the locations of all four rocks marked on the map below.

The rocks emit a faint humming sound and have glowing white lights next to them, so they’re easy to spot. Make note of the symbols on each of the rocks, as these are the symbols that you’ll need to input on the four stone pillars. While the puzzle solution changes each match, the location of these rocks remains the same. Once you find a rock, make note of the symbol on it.

Once you’ve found all four rocks, return to the main chamber door and rotate the pillars to display the correct symbols. Remember, they have to be in the correct order. The symbol from the southwestern rock goes first, then the northwestern symbol, then the northeastern symbol, and the eastern symbol. Follow the numbers on the map above if you forget which is which.

How to Combine the Relic Shards in Fortnite

If you correctly solve the pillar puzzle, the main chamber door will open. Be careful when venturing inside, however, since there are traps waiting. The initial hallway has arrow traps triggered by the brown tiles on the floor, so tread carefully to avoid them.

At the end of the hallway is a golden Tomatohead relic. Grab it to add some Gold Bars to your bank account. Then, look to your left and you’ll see a door. Head inside and interact with the pedestal to combine the relic shards and complete the quest, netting yourself a nice chunk of XP for the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.