COD 2024’s Full Weapon List Has Been Leaked Already

Call of Duty players are one of the most invested buyers in the gaming market. Every year, thousands of fans are eager to find out the new plans for the FPS franchise that has dominated since its early titles. Luckily for you, some leakers found some critical information about the next title rumored to release in 2024, so get ready to learn about COD 2024‘s full weapon list.

On October 24, on the GamingLeaksandRumors subreddit, a user shared an exciting discovery based on a data mine of a Warzone mobile weapon name files. According to the Reddit post, the data found relates closely to how Modern Warfare 2 features its weapons. The leak features platform names like SIG, AK-74, and even ArmaLite. Each of them features weapons in the assault, SMG, and LMG categories, similar to how the developers handle weapon and attachment unlocks in Modern Warfare 2.

Almost every platform featured in the leak has an assault rifle or battle rifle, and the ones that don’t have a shotgun or sniper rifle. According to the leak, the game features 37 different weapons including melee weapons. Even though the game will release in 2024, not much has changed regarding weapons. The weapon categories are the same compared to Modern Warfare 2, so players can rest assured they will not encounter a crazy change when the game releases.

Fans of the franchise should take this information with a grain of salt. Many leakers and data miners have been wrong in the past, and this could be another case of outdated information about a title that has not been officially announced yet. The good news is that Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28, so players will have plenty of content to talk about before they think about the next entry in the Call of Duty franchise.

Modern Warfare 2’s developers let players get a taste of the fast-paced gameplay they expect from the franchise, and thousands of players got to face their enemies with weapons like the M4, M16, and Lachmann Sub (MP5). Luckily for you, we got to play around with each weapon, and we found the best combination of attachments and perks for them, so go to any of our Modern Warfare 2 guides and start your multiplayer journey on the right foot.

- This article was updated on October 24th, 2022