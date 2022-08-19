Latest Season One Update Broke Mod Support For MultiVersus

If you were hoping to live out your dream fight of Saul Goodman versus Raiden from Metal Gear Rising in MultiVersus, you’re going to be in for a bad time. When the game originally launched, fans were ecstatic to jump on the train and started adding dream characters into the platform fighter, but it seems that the newest update has taken things on a bit of an unexpected turn.

Fans began to notice that Warner Bros. started to hit YouTube channels and Twitch Streamers with Copyright Notices when mod videos started to gain traction, which put a bit of sour taste in the mouths of the fan community. However, the most recent update has completely ended any sort of modding support for the title, even going so far as to not allow modders to boot the game until they removed any of the mods that were in their folders.

The modding scene was so popular that many players came to the game to just have some fun with these crazy matchups. There were plenty of hilarious mods that were available, and it seems that the scene is now officially dead in the water, and fans are not exactly pleased by this fact. If you ever wanted to see Bonnie from Five Nights At Freddy’s fight a Titan from Attack On Titan, you could make that matchup happen, but no longer.

No more mod support in Multiversus 😭

I will miss this forever… pic.twitter.com/jaDXowwmoh — Shadow Mario (@Shadow_Mario_) August 17, 2022

But, in the same token, it’s understandable why they may have done something along these lines. With the game focusing directly on Warner Bros. properties, they may want to keep their integrity, especially when it comes to some of their most beloved characters. And while seeing Gus Fring give Homelander a ring-out, it seems that these fever dreams may need to stay in the heads of the players, as they remember the times that once were.

Tony Huynh has even confirmed at this point, that mod support is dead. Responding to a fan on Twitter, he mentioned that their client may continue crashing because they haven’t removed the mods that they installed. It’s hard to say if a change of heart is coming in the future, but for now, if you’re looking to mess with mods and change things around beyond all comprehension, you might need to jump into Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

If you’re loving everything that MultiVersus has to offer, make sure to check out our Guide Section, where you’ll find out when the ranked mode is coming to the game, more information about the newest characters joining the fight, and when the current season comes to a close.

MultiVersus is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.