SBC Reward Packs Are Untradable in FIFA 23 and Web App Users Hate It

The FUT web app for FIFA 23 is available now and players are finding out that the reward packs from Advanced Squad Building Challenges (SBC) aren’t tradable. For long-time fans looking to make some early coin before FIFA 23 launches early, trading Advanced SBC rewards was the number one way to earn coins that are then used in FIFA 23.

In previous FIFA games, FUT allowed players to trade players received from SBCs on an open market. The coins earned there could be used in FIFA 23 to build a dream team of the best overall players in FIFA 23. Now, SBC reward packs are untradable in FUT and players are upset.

The Web App is TOUGH Advanced SBCs not being tradeable, transfer list size being reduced and some SBCs unable to be completed made it a weird first day. Still hype to start a new FIFA, but these next 5 days might be 😴 — Nate – TheFutAccountant (@FUT_Accountant) September 21, 2022

According to FUT users like TheFutAccountant on Twitter, the fact that Advanced SBC rewards are untradable is just the start. It appears that the max number of transfer list items is 30, which is significantly lower than in years past.

The reason why Advanced SBC reward packs aren’t tradable in FUT is unclear. However, the best speculative answers point to coin funneling. In the past, an ongoing problem for EA was people funneling coins to other accounts.

In the official EA FIFA 23 FUT rules, it is clearly stated that users can’t buy coins from third parties, distribute coins to other users, or farm coins using bots. Violation of these rules will result in banning from FUT and FIFA 23. There is a delicate economy in FIFA 23 that needs to be maintained and trading Advanced SBC rewards creates room for rule-breaking.

Whether you are looking for the best dribblers in FIFA 23 on the FUT market or you just want to know what time FIFA 23 releases on your platform, you can check out more FIFA 23 content over on our FIFA 23 guides page.

FIFA 23 will release on September 30, 2022, on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.