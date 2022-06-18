Who is Mad Maggie’s Voice Actor in Apex Legends

Apex Legends has had numerous characters appear in the game since its release and one of these is of course Mad Maggie who was introduced to the game in Season 12 for players to enjoy utilizing for all of their various gameplay needs. You may be wondering who actually voices this specific Legend and rightly so. There is a lot of work and effort that goes into recording audio lines for any game character so giving respect and commendation to the voice actors who spend their time creating such expressive audios for us. If you are wanting to know who the Mad Maggie voice actor in Apex Legends is then this article is for you!

Voice Actor of Mad Maggie In Apex Legends

The voice actor for Mad Maggie is Nicola Kawana. They are from New Zealand and have been part of many creative works over the years. Nicola is an actress and a voice actor and has been a part of 27 works over the years. Ranging from Movies, TV Series, Theatre, and of course, now a game with Apex Legends.

One of the TV Series Nicola has been in was ‘Legend of the Seeker’ and as for one of the movies which featured her, there was Fresh Meat in which they had played Margaret Crane. Nicola tends to be best known for her work in Shortland Street which is another TV Series. They play Huia Samuels in this specific show.

It always is excellent to see actors/actresses from movies and TV taking the dive into the games industry and we will no doubt potentially be seeing more of Nicola’s voice acting work within Apex Legends in the future.

Apex Legends is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Along with this, Apex Legends is available for IOS and Android after getting testing.