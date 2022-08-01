Will Gotham Knights Be on PS4 or Xbox One? Explained

The official release date of Gotham Knights is getting closer and closer and the natural question everyone will be asking is: can I play Gotham Knights on my PS4 or Xbox One. With the delayed release date, there seemed to be a few other things that changed including what console you’ll be able to play Gotham Knights on.

With four exciting playable characters, a huge open-world Gotham environment, and the Court of Owls, Gotham Knight is shaping up to be one of the coolest DC games ever made. Whether you are considering the Deluxe Edition or are bummed about Red Hood’s powers, Gotham Knights is bound to create some controversy in the next couple of months.

Can I Play Gotham Knights on PS4 or Xbox One?

Speaking of controversy, WB Games Montréal has announced that Gotham Knights will only be playable on next-gen consoles. When Gotham Knights was revealed in August 2020, there were plans to bring Gotham Knights to current and next-gen consoles. When Gotham Knights got delayed to October, there was a press release in May 2022 that stated the following:

“To provide players with the best possible gameplay experience, the game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and will not be available for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles.”

With that official statement from WB Games Montréal, we know that Gotham Knights is not coming to PS4 or Xbox One. The only reason we have as to why this is the case is, like they said, to make the game as best as possible. It is challenging to balance multiple platforms and multiple generations when making video games, so it can be speculated that Gotham Knights is only coming to next-gen consoles as a way to make the game come out on time.

Since Gotham Knights is only coming to next-gen consoles, you’ll need to upgrade between now and October. If you are looking for more Gotham Knights news, check out our Gotham Knights page.

Gotham Knights releases October 25, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.