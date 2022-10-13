Elden Ring has managed to retain a considerable player base. The game launched in February 2022 and is still one of the Steam games with the largest player base, with more than 20 thousand players on its servers at all times. The game made by From Software is everything but slim when it comes to content. Though many players are still enjoying this game months after its release, and some of them are starting to wonder if there is going to be an Elden Ring DLC or expansion.

Will There Be Elden Ring DLC or Expansion?

According to recent discoveries, Elden Ring fans may be getting a DLC or expansion. On October 13, some leakers on Twitter shared some information found in Elden Ring’s update 1.10. According to the leak, the users found a couple of maps called “M20” and “M45” alongside some code strings relating to Ray Tracing. Since Elden Ring’s release, the developers have not made a single announcement regarding a DLC or expansion for the game, and with this new leak, there is a meaningful possibility of this happening.

On Twitter, the feedback has been tame, and the same can be said when it comes to Elden Ring’s subreddit. The tweet has not gotten much attention yet, so it is a matter of time until fans of the game find it. In the past players on Reddit have made dozens of posts exploring the idea of a DLC that expands the game’s lore, weapons, and more. So is safe to say that the Elden Ring community will be more than happy with a leak like this.

Many From Software titles have gotten DLCs after their releases, so the idea of having an Elden Ring DLC is not out of the question. Maybe with a leak like this, From Software decides to open up about their plans with Elden Ring. All players can do right now is wait until the game’s developers release an official statement about the recent leaks.

Elden Ring gathered a lot of positive reviews when it came out, and the number of players that are still playing the game is the true testimony of the remarkable experience created by From Software. So if you have not given Elden Ring a chance, make sure you read any of the Elden Ring reviews around the web.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S. For more information about the game, players can go to Elden Ring’s official Twitter page.

- This article was updated on October 13th, 2022