Update 2.72 has arrived for 3on3 Freestyle and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Maintenance for the game has finished and this new update should now be available for you to download. The update is now available for PS4 and PC owners of the game. It does not look like an update is up for the Xbox One version of the game.

Some small bugs have been fixed for the game and some new rewards have been updated too. You can read the full patch notes for today’s update below.

3on3 Freestyle Update 2.72 Patch Notes

[Update] 1. Rank 3×3 Mode Update with Cross-matching

2. Rank 3×3 Medal 100% Buff Event

3. Boxing Challenge Camp Update

4. New Daily Package Update

5. 5 Point Characters Discount

6. Manual Package On Sale

[Reward] – Collect event reward for Easter egg jersey set

– Payback event reward for together-celebration

– FS platinum card promotion event reward

– Valentine Challenge Camp reward

[Bug Fix / Others] – Jack’s Character able to shot without ball clearing is fixed.

– Deacon Shoulder Charge not engaged to Jimmy while in Postup is fixed.

– Jack unable to block Rebecca’s Pullup Jumper or Turn Around Fadeaway is fixed.

– Image error of web-cooperation event’s 2nd and 3rd reward is fixed

The game is now available for you to play on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. For more info, you can visit the official website for additional details.