A Bite From a Mackled Malaclaw Has the Unusual Side Effect of Causing What in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with side quests and interesting moments that will test your skills in not just combat but also in logic with sections such as Sophronia Franklin’s quiz. There are plenty of questions and answers that need to be addressed in order to get through the quizzes efficiently. This article will take you over everything you need to know about the side effect of a bite from the Mackled Malaclaw in the Hogwarts Legacy quiz.

Side Effect of a Bite from a Mackled Malaclaw in Hogwarts Legacy

Interestingly, the bite from this creature will cause whoever was bitten to have bad luck. This is the correct answer to select when asked the question by Sophronia. The Mackled Malaclaws are a type of creature within the Wizarding World. As a fun trivia point, it would be thought that the potential for being bitten by one thankfully can be avoided quite easily by keeping an eye out for them near beaches and rocky areas close to water.

Similar to other quiz questions, if you didn’t have pre-existing knowledge of the Wizarding World before playing the game then you likely wouldn’t have been entirely sure what the correct answer actually was. Now that you do, you can happily go and give Sophronia the correct answer to the question.

Are There Mackled Malaclaws in Hogwarts Legacy?

There are no Mackled Malaclaws seen in the world of Hogwarts Legacy. The Malaclaws themselves look like a silver lobster and they have almost mustache-like antennas that loop up at the sides. They are adorably cute-looking so it is a shame that they didn’t make their way into this title to be seen roaming the beaches.

Of course, there are still plenty of other interesting creatures roaming the lands of the Wizarding World within the game. Whether you are planning to take on mighty Trolls by defeating them with their weaknesses or maybe you are simply just wandering around collecting resources. The Mackled Malaclaw’s non-appearance in the experience does not affect anyone too much.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023