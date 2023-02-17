What is the Most Powerful Love Potion Known to Wizardkind in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hogwarts Legacy has a variety of side quests that will challenge all of the skills you have previously learned through your playthrough, although some challenge your intellect. The quizzes that you will have with Sophronia Franklin are certainly some of these and you will be looking for information about the answers such as what the most powerful love potion known to wizardkind in Hogwarts Legacy is.

Most Powerful Love Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

The most powerful love potion known in the Wizarding World is Amortentia. When you are asked the question by Sophronia you will be able to answer quickly and move on to the next round of the quiz. Harry Potter fans will be very familiar with the potion. Especially from the Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince movie so fans are well prepared for this question.

An interesting piece of information about the Love Potion is that it always has a different smell based on what the person who smells it is interested in. For example, if someone likes books they may find that the smell of “new parchment” is present which is something that Hermoine Granger had smelt. The potion itself was actually held in the Department of Mysteries when it was being studied.

Are There Any Usable Love Potions in Hogwarts Legacy?

There are not any Love Potions to use within Hogwarts Legacy and this is likely to do with the fact that there aren’t any romantic love interests for the player character. Thankfully there are plenty of other excellent potions to use and you will be able to unlock these quite early on in the game.

You won’t be struggling for options when making potion choices that’s for sure. From Edurus which will quite literally turn your skin to rock or Thunderbrew which will summon a storm around you — there is always a great potion to brew. Just not an Amortentia potion unfortunately for lover wannabes.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023