One Powerful Spell is the Secret to Beat Trolls in Hogwarts Legacy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hogwarts Legacy has a vast range of enemies for the player to defeat valiantly as they venture through the Wizarding World. After budding wizards have taken to the skies on their fast brooms or mounts, they may notice the occasional Troll walking about below and many will decide to go and fight them. Although Trolls are brutally tough, some have been missing out on an easy Troll weakness in Hogwarts Legacy.

Best Troll Weakness in Hogwarts Legacy

On TikTok, frenzone.ttv and others noticed that the spell Flipendo can be used to great effect when battling the Trolls. Whenever a Troll slams their hammer down on the ground with both hands, quickly use the Flipendo spell and you will hit the troll in the face for heavy damage as their hammer catapults into them.

Anytime you run into trolls in the game, be sure to have this spell at the ready as it will ensure you can get the most damage off on the Troll with the least amount of work. Rather than rolling around like a gymnast, you can now take a stand instead. As an extra note, using Diffindo on the Troll when it kneels down after the Flipendo combo can be a beautiful follow-up attack.

How to Get the Flipendo Spell in Hogwarts Legacy

In order to get the Flipendo Spell you will have to complete Professor Garlick’s Assignment 2 quest. Within the quest, you will have to complete the following tasks listed below, next to each one is a way to get them done easily.

Acquire all three combat plants and use them simultaneously — The best way to gather these plants is to visit Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogsmeade. You can buy each plant here without too much hassle. If you’d prefer to grow them then you can do so by buying the seeds instead.

Grow and harvest Fluxweed — Fluxweed seeds can be bought from The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade and when you are there, be sure to visit the Tomes and Scrolls shop to buy a Large Pot Planter for the seeds. When you have it you can place this in the Room of Requirement with Moonstones.

Quick Troll Location for Hogwarts Legacy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Now that you have everything you need to test this strategy out, you can make your way to the location on the map above to find a Troll without spending too much time searching. This is also excellent for farming Troll Bogeys as a resource.

Related: Where to Find Troll Bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy

All in all, Trolls will not be giving you too many issues from now on thanks to the Flipendo Spell. You could stick to dodging if you prefer the tougher fight but the Flipendo way is a great technique to know about.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023