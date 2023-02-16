Image: Avalanche Studios

So you are looking to acquire the transformation spell through Professor Weasley’s assignment in Hogwarts Legacy, but you have encountered Sophronia Franklin in the library. She is guarding the book needed for the side quest, and she will only allow you to grab it if you answer her quiz answers. She is a studious student, and only the most brilliant wizards would know these answers. One of the toughest questions is, “Before the invention of the Golden Snitch, which magical creature was used in a game of Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy.” This isn’t talked about much in the game, so this article has you covered with the answer.

Which Magical Creature was Used in Quidditch Before the Golden Snitch?

So what magical creature was used before the Golden Snitch in Quidditch? It was the Golden Snidget, of course! Show her you have been a good student, and tell her the Golden Snidget without hesitation. She will be impressed but will continue to ask you more questions, testing your knowledge even further. Well, know that Felix Felicis is known as Liquid Luck, the tale of the three brothers involves the Deathly Hallows, the Quaffle is the largest ball in quidditch, and Polyjuice Potion DOES NOT allow the drinker to change species. These are the answers to the first round of questions that Sophronia asks you.

Sophronia Franklin will continue to ask you more quiz questions, but you only need to complete the first round of questions to move on through the side quest. Once you have completed the first round, you can grab the book next to her, continue back to Professor Weasley’s class, and learn the transformation spell.

You are more prepared for the OWLS exams now that you took Sophronia’s quiz. Some players have been having trouble completing this objective, mainly because there are times when the game doesn’t give you a waypoint or objective to travel to. So learn what you need to do when you get to the OWLS so you don’t feel like you are stuck.

Hogwarts Legacy released worldwide on February 10, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023