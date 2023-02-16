The Tale of the Three Brothers Involves Which Magical Artifacts in Hogwarts Legacy

Image: Avalanche Studios

Hogwarts Legacy takes the Harry Potter world into its most detailed, lore-filled open world yet. It’s a strong look into the series and its numerous plot points, with a cast of characters keenly aware of what’s happened in the Wizarding World leading into 1890. After a session of Transfiguration class, you’ll need to get the Field Guide on Transfiguration from the library. To retrieve this in Hogwarts Legacy you’ll have to interact with Sophronia Franklin, who quizzes you about Wizarding World lore such as the Tale of the Three Brothers.

Sophronia Franklin’s Quiz: What Are the Magical Artifacts from the Tale of Three Brothers in Hogwarts Legacy?

The artifacts in question are the Deathly Hallows. This question is among the first round of questions given by Sophronia and can range from simple Quidditch trivia to which magical creatures produce eggs through their mouths. The Tale of Three Brothers though was published in The Tales of Beedle the Bard. The story goes over three powerful objects later known as the Deathly Hallows, namely:

The Resurrection Stone

The Cloak of Invisibility

The Elder Wand

Along with answering the rest of the questions Sophronia gives you for round 1, you get 3 Wiggenweld potions. Be sure to come back to her for other rounds, as you’ll also receive a Maxima potion, and finally an Edurus potion for getting everything correct. For Wizarding World lore nuts, this will be an easy run, so be sure to ask any friends who know the franchise especially well.

The Deathly Hallows of course bore heavy significance throughout the plot of Harry Potter, where uniting each of these would make the holder the Master of Death. Harry even was gifted the Cloak of Invisibility as meant to be inherited from his father, James, with Harry being descended from Ignotus Peverell, one of the three brothers and original bearer of the Cloak. Harry came to briefly possess all three by the end, but kept only the Cloak, passing it on to his son, James Sirius.

Hogwarts Legacy released worldwide on February 10, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023