How to Get and Use Dittany in Hogwarts Legacy

Dittany is one of the best plants in Hogwarts Legacy. If you want to maximize your likelihood of success in Hogwarts Legacy, then you’ll need a lot of Dittany. Here is how to get Dittany and how to use it.

How to Get Dittany in Hogwarts Legacy

Dittany is the primary ingredient to make the Wiggenweld potion in Hogwarts Legacy, which is the potion that heals you. You can have up to 25 Wiggenweld potions, so the more Dittany you have, the better.

There are two ways to get Dittany in Hogwarts Legacy. First, you can spend 100 Galleons at The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade to purchase one Dittany, but honestly, that’s a waste of precious money.

The second and much better way to acquire Dittany in Hogwarts Legacy is to buy the Dittany seeds at The Magic Neep for 350 Galleons and conjure small pots in your Room of Requirement. Then, plant as many Dittany seeds as you’d like and return in 10 minutes. You can continuously harvest Dittany infinitely using this method.

How to Use Dittany in Hogwarts Legacy

Having a handful of Dittany will do you no good if you don’t know how to use it. Dittany is only used as a potion ingredient, so to use Dittany, you need to visit the Potions class and use the potion tables there or conjure your own in the Room of Requirement.

Once you have a potion table, simply select to make a Wiggenweld potion. It will only take a minute or so to create the Wiggenweld potion. Once it is done, pocket the potion and use it when things get dicey in combat.

That’s the long and short of using Dittany in Hogwarts Legacy. It is an important plant, but maybe not as immediately useful as a Mandrake or ingredients required to make things like Thunderbrew.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023