How to Get and Craft Thunderbrew Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

The Thunderbrew is an incredibly powerful combat potion available in Hogwarts Legacy. Drinking this potion will summon a storm around your character, which can both damage and stun enemies nearby. It’s a handy tool for both defensive and offensive strategies and can even save your life when you’re against a seemingly endless wave of enemies in the game. If you’re wondering how you can obtain this potion, here’s how to get and craft the Thunderbrew Potion in Hogwarts Legacy!

Where to Buy Thunderbrew Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

The Thunderbrew Potion can be bought for 1.000 Galleons at J. Pippin’s Potions Shop in the Hogsmeade area of the map. That’s a lot of money to spend on one potion bottle, especially if you’ve just started playing. So, unless you have plenty of Galleons to spend or know how to pull off the money glitch, you might as well spend 1.200 Galleons to buy the recipe so you can craft it yourself. This will also be more beneficial in the long run, as you’ll be able to make as many as you’d like without having to spend so much money.

How to Craft Thunderbrew Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

To craft the Thunderbrew Potion in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to track down three ingredients: x1 Leech Juice, x1 Shrivelfig Fruit, and x1 Stench of the Dead. You can easily collect Leech Juice near bodies of water in the Northeast of Hogwarts. These little creatures are easy to spot and don’t attack when you get close to them, so you should be able to collect them quickly. If you don’t feel like going out, you can purchase one from J. Pippin’s Potions Shop.

As for Shrivelfig Fruit, you can either cultivate them yourself at Greenhouses or the Room of Requirement. Alternatively, you can purchase one from J. Pippin’s Potions Shop. However, if you want to stock up on the Thunderbrew Potion to use during fights, it’s better to grow them yourself. For this, you’ll need to buy the seed first by visiting the Magic Neep in Hogsmeade.

The last ingredient, Stench of the Dead, is the most challenging one to collect compared to the other two. You’ll need to defeat Inferius at the Collector’s Cave to get your hands on one. Inferius are zombie-like creatures that can only be defeated using fire spells, such as Incendio and Confringo. Of course, you can also purchase this ingredient from the shop, but where’s the fun in that?

Once you’ve collected all the necessary ingredients, you’ll need to head to the Potions Stations in the Room of Requirement or Potions Classroom to craft the Thunderbrew potion. Simply interact with the Potions Stations, select the Thunderbrew Potion, wait for 30 seconds, and you’ll have a bottle of Thunderbrew potion afterward. This is definitely one of the most rewarding potions to make, and you’ll be able to see it for yourself during battle.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023