Does Polyjuice Potion Allow the Drinker to Change Species in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Polyjuice Potion is one of the strongest potions in Hogwarts Legacy. Although you won’t be able to brew it in the game, you will be able to use it during one of the main storyline missions.

During one of Sophronia Franklin’s quizzes, she’ll ask you if the Polyjuice Potion allows the drinker to change species. The answer to this is rather tricky. Considering Hermione Granger transformed into a cat the first time she used it, it technically should allow the drinker to change species. But that isn’t the case.

How Does the Polyjuice Potion Work in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Polyjuice Potion does not allow the drinker to change species in Hogwarts Legacy. What Hermione Granger experienced in the “Chamber of Secrets” is known as a partial transformation and she didn’t transform into her human form automatically unlike Ron and Harry. This is one of the side effects of the potion.

So whenever Sophronia Franklin asks you this question, go with the option that reads “false” because it does not permit inter-species transformation. In fact, this question is a part of the first set of questions she’ll ask you. The other questions in this set are as follows:

Question 1: Before the invention of the Golden Snitch, which magical creature was used in a game of Quidditch? Answer: The Golden Snidget.

Question 2: Which potion is commonly referred to as Liquid Luck? Answer: Felix Felicis.

Question 3: The Tale of the Three Brothers involves which magical artifacts? Answer: The Deathly Hallows.

Question 4: Which ball in Quidditch is the largest? Answer: The Quaffle.

Which ball in Quidditch is the largest?

If you answer the first set of her answers correctly, you will be rewarded with the Book of Intermediate Transformation along with the usual XP that's rewarded to you for completing a quest.

