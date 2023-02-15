Which Potion is Commonly Referred to as Liquid Luck in Hogwarts Legacy?

Players of Hogwarts Legacy will be able to experience their dreams of being a wizard or witch in many different ways. While this includes visiting familiar locations and using powerful magic spells, this will also lead to players learning more about the world of Harry Potter — especially if they’re only vaguely familiar with the books or films. At one point in the game, players will need to answer quiz questions regarding various items found in the Wizarding World. One of these questions concerns a special potion that can’t normally be found in the game. Ironically, some players of Hogwarts Legacy might already have the potion referred to as Liquid Luck, though figuring out the name on its own isn’t too difficult.

What is the “Liquid Luck” Potion in Hogwarts Legacy?

When players are asked about this potion, they’ll be given a list of options to choose from. Those familiar with other words associated with luck should easily figure out the answer from these options. The potion known as Liquid Luck is known as Felix Felicis. This item can’t normally be obtained in-game, so it might not be so simple to figure out on your own, but there’s not much of a penalty for giving the wrong answer.

Despite not normally being obtainable, it’s still possible to get your hands on a Felix Felicis potion. Unfortunately, as pointed out by the game’s official Twitter account, it can only be done by pre-ordering the PlayStation versions of Hogwarts Legacy. In other words, if you were planning on getting the PS5 release, you won’t get your hands on the so-called “Liquid Luck” potion anytime soon. It’s possible that this pre-order exclusive might be made available as a separate purchase in the future, perhaps even on other consoles, but this is just a possibility and not a guarantee. If you’re lucky enough to get this potion, it can be brewed with Lacewing Flies and a Fluxweed Stem, allowing you to see the locations of chests for a full in-game day.

