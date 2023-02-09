Hogwarts Legacy Professor Weasley’s Assignment Guide: What Are the Correct Answers to Sophronia’s Quiz?

Each professor in Hogwarts Legacy has some extra lessons that you need to complete for you to progress through the game. These lessons tend to just be extra goals to focus on while you are going about the game, such as dodging 10 spells by evading instead of blocking them. However, the ending tasks for each professor tend to be a bit more difficult. In particular, professor Weasley’s final task will have you dealing with a surprise quiz from Sophronia. Let’s go over the answers to all of Sophronia’s quiz questions in Hogwarts Legacy.

Sophronia’s Quiz Answers in Hogwarts Legacy

You might get taken off guard when you are first prompted to answer these quiz questions. This is because the task only asks you to collect two field guide pages with one of them being found in the library. The quiz comes from the fact that Sophronia has already grabbed the page and will only give it to you if you answer her questions.

Unlike the Weasley potion class feather situation, nothing changes whether you give the right or wrong answer. However, it will feel nice to one-up this little quiz-giver by getting everything right. With that said, here are the answers to all the questions in each round:

Round 1

Before the invention of the Snitch, which magical creature was used in Quidditch? Golden Snidget

Which potion is known as Liquid Luck? Felix Felicis

The Tale of the Three Brothers invokes which magical artifacts? The Deathly Hallows

Which ball in Quidditch is the largest? Quaffle

Do Polyjuice Potions allow you to change species? No

After you manage to complete the first round of questions, you will be given the page and can be on your merry way. However, you can later come back to test your Harry Potter trivia knowledge on two more sets of questions that Sophronia has to offer. You don’t have to answer them outside of doing it for completion rewards, but if you do want to finish all of her quizzes the answers are as follows:

Round 2

What was the name of the governing body that preceded the Ministry of Magic? Wizard’s Council

Which dragon breed is the smallest? Peruvian Vipertooth

Who founded Hogsmeade? Hengist of Woodcroft

The Hidebehind is a crossbreed of which creature? Demiguise

What is the only known spell that can repel a Lethifold? The Patronus charm

Who invented the Law of Elemental Transfiguration? Gamp

What is the Hogwarts school motto? Never tickle a sleeping dragon

Which magical creature is the only one known to produce eggs from its mouth? Runespoor

Where is Ilvermog School of Witchcraft and Wizardry located? Mount Greylock

What is the name of the strongest love potion known to wizardkind? Amortensia

Round 3

Emeric the Evil was killed by whom? Egbert the Egregious

If a chaser keeps their hand on the quaffle as it goes through the goal in Quidditch, which foul are they committing? Haversacking

What is the unusual side-effect of being bitten by the Mackled Malaclaw? Bad luck

What plant excretes Stinksap? Mibulus Mimbletonia

Pepperup Potion evolved from a remedy potion created by whom? Linfred of Stinchcombe

What does the elder wizard leave in the hopping pot for his son? A single slipper

The Snallygaster is native to where? North America

Which muggle knight is featured on the Fountain of Fair Fortune? Sir Luckless

What is the other name for the world’s largest kelpie? Loch Ness Monster

What was the name of the first Minister of Magic? Ulick Gamp

Once you manage to complete all three stages of Sephronia’s quizzes, you will be rewarded with some Edurus potions as well as some Wiggenwald and Maxima. You will receive these rewards whether you get the answers right or wrong so don’t worry if accidentally select the wrong one. However, it is quite nice to get these rewards no matter which system you play on, unlike the rewards from the PlayStation Exclusive quest.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released on February 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023