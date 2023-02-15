How to Make a Death Eater Build in Hogwarts Legacy

A Death Eater build focuses heavily on the usage of Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy. Since there are no repercussions for using the three Unforgivable Curses, this build has the potential to be one of the most powerful builds in the game.

The three Unforgivable Curses are extremely overpowered, so you won’t really face much opposition when you’re using them in a fight. However, you won’t have access to these spells early on in the game, so you will have to progress quite a bit in the storyline before you can start creating this build. With that said, here are all the spells, traits, and talents that you need to focus on in order to make the Death Eater build in Hogwarts Legacy.

All Traits and Talents Required to Make a Death Eater Build in Hogwarts Legacy

Preferred House: Slytherin

Slytherin Spells: Crucio Imperio Avada Kedavra Expelliarmus.

Talents: Blood Curse Enduring Curse Slowing Curse Imperio Mastery Crucio Mastery Avada Kedavra Mastery Swift Basic Cast Mastery Curse Sapper

Traits: Unforgivable III

How Does This Build Work?

The Death Eater build in Hogwarts Legacy relies heavily on the aspect that you’re able to apply the “cursed” status effect to multiple enemies. The Unforgivable III trait ensures that you deal additional damage to cursed enemies.

The Blood Curse talent ensures that you deal damage to all cursed enemies at the same time. The Enduring Curse talent increases the duration of the curse on a target. Thanks to the Crucio Mastery talent, whenever you hit someone with the Cruciatus curse, a nearby enemy will also be cursed. With the Imperio Mastery talent, whenever someone under the influence of Imperio attacks someone, they curse them. And the Avada Kedavra Mastery talent lets you kill all cursed enemies, whenever you hit someone with this spell.

When it comes to the spell rotation, you will first hit someone with the Imperius Curse, causing them to attack other enemies. This will also ensure that they’re cursed. Follow that up with the Cruciatus Curse. Not only will this curse them, but it’ll also curse an enemy nearby. For the third spell, cast Avada Kedavra on a cursed enemy and you’ll end up killing all cursed enemies in one fell swoop. This rotation should help you clear the battlefield in an instant.

So that’s how the Death Eater build works in Hogwarts Legacy. If you’re interested in some more builds, here’s how you can get the Severus Snape build. Hagrid’s Hut is also featured in the game, so here’s where you can find it!

Hogwarts Legacy released worldwide on February 10, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023