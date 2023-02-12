Hogwarts Legacy Unforgivable Curses: How to Unlock All 3 (Avada Kadavra, Crucio, and Imperio)

When it comes to learning the dozens of spells and charms in Hogwarts Legacy, our inner dark side tends to come out. Don’t lie, even the Unforgivables are enticing. You can actually learn those in the game. They’re also some of the most powerful ones, so here’s how you can learn all the Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Learn Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy

These spells are somewhat tied to the main story of the game. In fact, if you follow Sebastian Sallow’s quest line, you’ll eventually learn all of them. Though, you shouldn’t rely on getting these spells in the early game. You’re going to be at least level 20 or higher

The first Unforgivable Curse you’ll learn is Crucio, which is unlocked in the “In the Shadow of the Study” quest. It’ll do decent damage on targets, making them take damage over time. This spell is strong against elite enemies as you can take down their health bars quicker.

The next one is Imperio. You’ll learn this after getting through the “In the Shadow of Time” quest. It has the ability to make the cursed enemy fight against their allies. The spell is quite powerful when it comes to taking on large numbers of enemies. Pair this with a few Chinese Chompping Cabbages and you’ll control the battlefield in an instant!

Finally, the most powerful Avada Kedavra spell. This is unlocked during the “In the Shadow of the Relic” quest. It’s as OP as you can imagine, being a one-shot against any enemy you inflict it on.

While these curses as labeled as Unforgivable, there isn’t really a repercussion in learning or using them. You may get harsh words from certain NPCs when on your way to learning them, but it won’t affect anything very major in the grand scheme of things.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023