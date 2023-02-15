Which ball in Quidditch is the largest in Hogwarts Legacy? This is one of the questions you will get when you stumble upon Sophronia Franklin, one of the Ravenclaw students in the game. When you meet her, you will be prompted to complete a knowledge quiz that’ll reward you with access to the Intermediate Transfiguration book when answered correctly. Those who have been dedicated fans of the Harry Potter series would probably complete the quiz with their eyes closed, but it’s hard to say the same for those who are just starting to dive deep into the wizarding world. So, if you’re wondering which Quidditch ball is the largest, we’ve got you covered.

The Largest Quidditch Ball in Hogwarts Legacy

If you’re a fan of the Harry Potter series, then you’ve no doubt heard of Quidditch – the magical sport played on broomsticks. But do you know which ball is the largest in the popular game? Well, in Hogwarts Legacy, the largest ball is the Quaffle.

In the Harry Potter universe, the Quaffle is a large, red leather ball used in the early form of Quidditch. It is the main scoring object in Quidditch and is used by the three Chasers to score points. The Quaffle is usually caught by the keeper, who then passes it to the chasers to score goals.

In the early days, this twelve-inch diameter ball was made of patched leather with a strap, allowing players to throw and catch it one-handedly. The ball was also not enchanted. However, some adjustments were made to this ball after it was played during heavy rain because the color became indistinguishable from the muddy ground. After that, Daisy Pennifold proposed enchanting the Quaffle so that it would drop slower to the ground, giving the chasers more time to grab the ball while airborne.

So, there you have it! The answer to which ball in Quidditch is the largest is the Quaffle. If you didn’t know, you could also find this ball in the toy chests in Hogwarts Legacy. Some beasts, especially Phoenixes and Jobberknolls, like to play with this ball.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023